NETFLIX IS A JOKE FEST Announces Special Event Honoring SINBAD and Supporting “Sinbad Special Needs Trust”

Netflix Is a Joke Fest, in partnership with Live Nation, is thrilled to announce a special night of comedy dedicated to honoring the legendary comedian Sinbad. The event, slated for May 6th, 2024, at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA promises an evening filled with laughter, camaraderie, and heartfelt tributes by the comedy community.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning today at 12pm PT. Additional presales will run ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 12 at 10am PT at livenation.com.

Sinbad, known for his infectious humor and timeless wit, has been an enduring figure in the comedy world for over four decades. His journey back to the spotlight serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

The event will feature some of the world’s best comedians coming together to pay tribute to Sinbad and support the Sinbad Special Needs Trust. Proceeds from the evening will go towards the trust, which aims to provide ongoing support for Sinbad’s medical needs.

Audiences can expect an unforgettable night as comedians unite to lend their voices and talents in support of a fellow artist. The event will be a celebration of resilience, love, and the enduring power of laughter.

Among the comedians taking part in the live tribute are Byron Allen, Deon Cole, D.L. Hughley, Mark Curry and many more. The evening will be hosted by Doug E. Fresh, with beats provided by DJ Trauma. This is a special night that you won’t want to miss, as it not only celebrates Sinbad’s legacy but also highlights the power of laughter to uplift and heal.

Netflix is a Joke Fest, the biggest comedy festival in North America, is produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation and returns May 2 – May 12, 2024 with over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketch and more. For 11 days, the comedy community will take over more than 35 of LA’s most beloved landmarks such as Hollywood Bowl, The Greek, The Dolby, The Forum, The Palladium, Orpheum Theatre and The Wiltern as well as historic comedy venues including The Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store.