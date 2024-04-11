POWERMAN 5000 Unleash “1999” Single From Upcoming Album ‘Abandon Ship’

Prepare to be catapulted into the future-past as Powerman 5000, the veteran industrial metal monsters, unleash their latest sonic onslaught with their new single “1999.” This electrifying track serves as the harbinger for their forthcoming studio album, Abandon Ship, set to drop on May 10, 2024 and available for pre-order now!

With “1999,” Powerman 5000 invites listeners on a thrilling journey to the glory days of apocalyptic paranoia, melding irresistible nostalgia with doomsday fatalism to create an end of the world dance club hit fueled by high-octane industrial metal. Frontman Spider One‘s diabolically creative mind takes center stage, delivering a sonic landscape that feels both familiar and audacious. This single promises to be a revelation for fans both old and new, already evidenced by the fact that the band has added it to their live set with extremely positive results!

Stream/download the single: https://orcd.co/pm5k_1999

And the excitement doesn’t end there! Alongside “1999,” Powerman 5000’s upcoming album, Abandon Ship, boasts 9 additional all-new original tracks produced by Matt McJunkins of A Perfect Circle and Eagles Of Death Metal fame. The album’s CD edition includes a bonus track — a revamped version of Powerman 5000’s explosive 2001 hit, “Bombshell.” This reimagined rendition is poised to reignite the fervor of fans worldwide, serving as a fitting addition to an already stellar lineup of tracks.

Order the CD/vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/store/?s=abandon+ship&post_type=product

Pre-order/pre-save the digital: https://orcd.co/pm5k_abandonship

Powerman 5000 – Abandon Ship (2024) Powerman 5000 – Abandon Ship (2024)

‘ABANDON SHIP’ TRACK LIST

1. Invisible Man

2. 1999

3. Dancing Like We’re Dead

4. Wake Up Take Up Space

5. The Company Loves Misery

6. Bloodsuckers

7. This Is A Life

8. GTFO

9. Places For People That Scream

10. The Last Chapter

BONUS TRACK [CD ONLY]

11. Bombshell