ICE NINE KILLS and IN THIS MOMENT Announce “Kiss Of Death 2024” US Tour Dates

Following the huge success of their 2023 co-headline dates, two of the most creative and other-worldly forces in modern metal, Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment, have today announced the Kiss of Death Tour Part 2, a sequel . The two bands will join forces once again to bring their spectacular and highly acclaimed live shows together this summer in 21 cities across the country. Joining Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment on The Kiss of Death 2024 Tour will be Avatar and TX2.

“The Kiss of Death tour with our friends, In This Moment, last year was one for the books… We’re excited to continue the body count this summer when we do it all over again, only bigger, bloodier and without being on parole… See you there Psychos!” — Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas

“We are thrilled to announce we are joining forces once again with the one and only Ice Nine Kills and special guests Avatar. We all knew after finalizing the first leg of this tour that there was no other choice than to bring it back for more dates. It’s a visual and audio experience that people will never forget. Get your tickets now!” — In This Moment

Tickets for the Kiss Of Death Tour will go on general sale at 10am local on Friday, April 19th with pre-sales starting today from 12pm.

TICKETS: For tickets, full list of upcoming tour activity and more info click HERE for Ice Nine Kills and HERE for In This Moment. Check out the full list of dates for the Kiss of Death Tour Part 2 below.

The Kiss of Death Tour Part 2

Co-Headlined By Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment

With Avatar and TX2

Tue 06 Aug | Broadview Stage at SPAC Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Springs, NY

Wed 07 Aug |Buffalo Outer Harbor | Buffalo, NY

Fri 09 Aug | Capitol Credit Union Park | Green Bay, WI

Sat 10 Aug| Q Casino – Backwaters Stage | Dubuque, IA

Tue13 Aug | Tulsa Theatre | Tulsa, OK

Wed 14 Aug | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | Irving, TX

Fri 16 Aug | The Astro | La Vista, NE

Sat 17 Aug | Vibrant Music Hall | Waukee, IA

Tue 20 Aug | Bismarck Events Center | Bismarck, ND

Wed 21 Aug | Downtown Billings Skatepark | Billings, MT

Fri 23 Aug | Grey Eagle Events Centre | Calgary, AB

Tue 27 Aug | Mountain America Center | Idaho Falls, ID

Weds 28 Aug | The Great SaltAir | Salt Lake City, UT

Fri 30 Aug | Northern Quest Amphitheater | Airway Heights, WA

Sat 31 Aug | Alaska Airlines’Theater of the Clouds | Portland, OR

Tue 3 Sep | The Backyard | Sacramento, CA

Wed 4 Sep | Hollywood Palladium | Los Angeles, CA

Thu 5 Sep | The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Las Vegas, NV

Sun 8 Sep | Mission Ballroom | Denver, CO

Mon 9 Sep | WAVE | Wichita, KS

Tue 10 Sep | The Factory | Chesterfield, MO