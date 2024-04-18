BEHIND THE MUSIC: Paramount+ To Premiere New Episodes of Iconic Docuseries On May 1st

Paramount+ has revealed that new episodes of the groundbreaking docuseries BEHIND THE MUSIC will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, May 1 and in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on Thursday, May 2. The new episodes profile Bell Biv DeVoe, Trace Adkins and Wolfgang Van Halen and remastered episodes feature 50 Cent, Bobby Brown, Ice-T, Milli Vanilli, The Notorious B.I.G. and Sinead O’Connor.

Check out the trailer below along with a breakdown of the upcoming episodes below.

BELL BIV DEVOE

When New Edition dissolved in the late ’80s, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins were counted out by critics and record execs. However, they defied expectations and became a multi-platinum group with their album Poison. The trio created some of the greatest party anthems of the 1990s, but infighting, financial pitfalls, addiction and mental health struggles almost led to the group’s demise. Four decades later, Bell Biv DeVoe still is performing for multiple generations of adoring global fans.

TRACE ADKINS

Trace Adkins’ career is a country music song in itself. Despite a near-fatal shooting, Adkins worked his way to the top of the country music charts with his platinum-selling debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud. But a sophomore slump and a struggle with alcoholism nearly destroyed his career as soon as it took off. With help from family, musicians and mentors alike, Trace pushed forward with even more hits, a flourishing acting career and a new lease on life.

WOLFGANG VAN HALEN

Wolfgang Van Halen reveals his story that’s wrought with trauma, perseverance and immense talent. Born to guitar god Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, Wolfgang instantly became bound to music. As he developed his own sound, Wolfgang turned to his solo project, Mammoth WVH, before tragedy struck. Eddie’s death rocked his son’s world, but Wolfgang solidified his music career with a sound all of his own while continuing to honor his father’s legacy.

These artists join the star-studded lineup of original BEHIND THE MUSIC episodes on Paramount+, featuring Boy George, Bret Michaels, Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, Fat Joe, Huey Lewis, Jason Aldean, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, New Kids on the Block, Remy Ma and Ricky Martin.

BEHIND THE MUSIC is executive produced by Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. Mark Ford and Alex Castino executive produce for Creature Films alongside Tara Long for Entertainment One.