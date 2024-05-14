MARK TREMONTI Announces December Solo Dates; To Backed By Members of Sinatra’s Touring Band!

GRAMMY® Award Winning musician, producer, author as well as founding member of hard rock bands Creed, Alter Bridge, and Tremonti, Mark Tremonti is announcing his next batch of solo headline dates in support of his recent releases Tremonti Sings Sinatra and Christmas Classics New & Old. Mark will be joined by members of Frank Sinatra’s touring band who have become the backbone musicians on both of these recordings. The dates will kick off after Mark finishes his successful tour with the reunited Creed that will have him on the road throughout the summer and most of the Fall as well.

The abbreviated headline tour will make 5 stops: 2 in Florida, 2 in New Jersey and 1 in New York. Mark has been committed to his work with the Down syndrome community in honor of his daughter Stella and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and Mark’s organization Take A Chance For Charity. More information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found at https://tremontisingssinatra.com.

Mark Tremonti Solo Headline Dates

December 12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – The Parker

December 14 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

December 19 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

December 20 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

December 21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Music Box at the Borgata

MORE ON MARK TREMONTI

As a GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum musician, Mark Tremonti’s dynamic musical career spans influential bands from Creed and Alter Bridge to his own Tremonti, leaving an indelible imprint on hard rock with over 40 million albums sold, chart-topping debuts, countless television appearances and magazine covers, sold out arenas everywhere, and dozens of other accolades. To say he broadened his horizons with 2022’s Tremonti Sings Sinatra might just be the understatement of the century though. He paid homage to 14 Sinatra classics backed by surviving members of Ol’ Blue Eyes’ band in addition to a cadre of A-list session players. Right out of the gate, it incited widespread audience and tastemaker applause. Beyond features from Billboard, CBS New York, Washington Post, and many more, Carson Daly spotlighted the project on TODAY and raved, “Bar-none the best Frank Sinatra cover I’ve ever heard.” Donating 100% of the album’s proceeds to the National Down Syndrome Society [NDSS] as part of his Take A Chance For Charity initiative, NDSS notably honored Mark and his family at its Annual Gala & Auction in 2023 and was a featured performer in 2024. Moreover, the album hit #1 on the Billboard Top Jazz Albums Chart, and he would go on to play a handful of sold-out shows in support of the album. In May 2024, Mark Tremonti performed acoustic at the inaugural, sold-out Tremonti Family Golf Outing in support of NDSS with his reunited Creed bandmates of Scott Stapp, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips.

In Fall 2023, Mark released Christmas Classics New & Old – his interpretation of nine holiday classics and one original penned song from the acclaimed songwriter himself. From the opening horns of “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” to the slow fade of the Donny Hathaway classic “This Christmas,” Mark Tremonti showcases the music that was the bedrock of his childhood holidays. “O Holy Night” is one of Mark’s personal favorites and finds new life in the inspired arrangement by producer Carey Deadman. Mark also took the time to create his own holiday composition called “Christmas Morning.” Christmas Classics New & Old will sit alongside the most-cherished holiday albums and continues to showcase the musical diversity inside Mark Tremonti.