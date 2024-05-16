DARK SKY SELECTS: Dark Sky Films Launches Speciality Label; ‘Hatchet: The Complete Collection’ Limited Edition Steelbook Release Announced!

A new era is dawning! Dark Sky Films has announced the launch of their newly created, DARK SKY SELECTS, a new specialty label bringing some of our best films to the collector’s market with limited edition packaging, restored transfers and new special features. These new limited editions will offer die-hard fans and collectors new upgrades of many of their longtime favorite Dark Sky Films, produced for the purpose of making the definitive edition of these classics and modern favorites.

The first official release from Dark Sky Selects will be Hatchet: The Complete Collection Limited Edition Steelbook, which is being released in June and will be available for pre-order at Texas Frightmare Weekend starting tomorrow. This marks the first time all four of Adam Green’s iconic Hatchet films will be available together in one package.

Green’s iconic?Hatchet?series returns in a blood-soaked, fully Unrated collection, uniting all four films for the first time packaged as a 5-disc Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbook featuring nearly two hours of new bonus features.

Unleashed at a time when the fun of 80s slashers had all but disappeared from the cinematic landscape,?Hatchet?ushered in a new era of terror with its unapologetic brutality?and introduction of Victor Crowley, the modern bogeyman, who ruthlessly hunts those who dare tread into his swamp. With each installment, the stakes escalate, delivering bigger, bloodier scares and a relentless barrage of inventive kills. So gather all your pieces, because it’s time to return to his swamp and learn once and for all that some legends truly never die.

The set will also include two brand new bonus pieces, Hatchet: Swamp Tales and Production Journals. This bonus material will be available exclusively with The Hatchet Complete Collection Limited Edition Steelbook.

Hatchet: The Complete Collection is the first of many iconic Dark Sky titles that will be available this year. Additional limited-edition releases of fan favorite films and merch will be announced throughout the year, which will only be available direct to consumer at DarkSkySelects.com

With nearly 50 years of commitment to great genre cinema on home video, MPI Home Video has a long tradition of bringing such greats as Tobe Hooper’s THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE, John McNaughton’s HENRY: PORTRAIT OF A SERIAL KILLER, the FACES OF DEATH series and the gothic TV classic DARK SHADOWS to home video. In 2005 we created Dark Sky Films to bring new and classic genre films to DVD and expanded into original productions in 2008 with such modern classics as Ti West’s THE HOUSE OF THE DEVIL and THE INNKEEPERS, Jim Mickle’s STAKE LAND and Ted Geoghegan’s WE ARE STILL HERE, among many more. Now, we’re taking those decades of excellence in genre film and putting it behind Dark Sky Selects, our new specialty label bringing some of our best films to the collector’s market with limited edition packaging, restored transfers and new special features.

With physical media becoming increasingly collector-driven, Dark Sky Selects is an opportunity for us to bring something back to the fans who have supported Dark Sky and MPI for so long.

ABOUT DARK SKY SELECTS

Dark Sky Selects is committed to delivering a meticulously curated selection of high-quality, limited edition film releases and exclusive merchandise to the collector’s market. As an extension of MPI Media Group and Dark Sky Films, Dark Sky Selects hails from nearly five decades of experience in genre films, as a specialty label dedicated to preserving the legacy of iconic titles like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, and modern classics like The House of the Devil. Our mission is to provide premium, collector-focused products that honor our cinematic heritage and ensure its preservation for future generations.