SOUL ASYLUM Announces Dates For ‘The Slowly But Shirley Tour’

Grammy-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling band, Soul Asylum, are known for their high-energy and authentic, raw performances. Led by frontman Dave Pirner, their charismatic presence, heartfelt lyrics, and powerful vocals are complemented by their tight musicianship and musical prowess.
Soul Asylum will be hitting the road throughout the summer and fall. Look for them to bring their energetic live set to multiple festival stages, as well as the Jubilee Tour with Stone Temple Pilots and Live. Additionally, they will embark on The Slowly But Shirley Tour, a major city tour in the fall with support from The Juliana Hatfield Three, who are celebrating the 30th (ish) anniversary of their debut album “Become What You Are. The trio will play the album in its entirety along with other songs from their catalog.
Tickets and VIP packages available now at soulasylum.com
With a career that spans three decades, the band’s indie success led them to enter the major-label mainstream with 1988’s Hang Time and its 1990 follow-up And the Horse They Rode In On, before achieving a commercial breakthrough with 1992’s triple-platinum Grave Dancers Union. Nearly a decade later, Soul Asylum returned in 2006 with The Silver Lining, followed by Delayed Reaction in 2012, and Change of Fortune in 2016. Their 12th studio album, Hurry Up and Wait, was released in 2020 to both fan and critical acclaim, landing the band their highest Billboard chart position since 1995’s platinum-selling Let Your Dim Light Shine. The Born Free EP, also released in 2020, features acoustic versions of songs from Hurry Up and Wait.
Over the years, Soul Asylum fans have enjoyed several reissues of earlier releases, including 2022’s remastered and expanded Grave Dancers Union: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition. Soul Asylum: The Complete Unplugged – NYC ‘93 was released in 2023, featuring sixteen tracks, including four previously unreleased, non-broadcast songs from their MTV Unplugged set. Thought to be lost for over 20 years, master recordings of the band’s 1993 performance have been newly mixed from the original tapes for this release.
In between tour dates Soul Asylum is writing and recording new music.
Festivals:
6/8 in Las Vegas, NV @ The Vegas Experience Downtown Rocks
6/15 in West Fargo, ND @ Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights
7/12 in Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede Evening Show with Dinosaur Jr
7/14 in Baldwin, MI @ Field of Greens Cannabash 2024
7/20 in Saint Paul Park, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival with Red Hot Chili Peppers
7/26 in Columbus, OH @ Ohio State Fair with Stone Temple Pilots
The Jubilee Tour with STP and Live:
Soul Asylum Solo headlining dates on 8/21, 8/26, 9/3 and Bourbon and Beyond Festival on 9/21:
8/19 in Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
8/21 in San Antonio, TX @ The Paper Tiger [Soul Asylum headline show]
8/22 in Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
8/23 in Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
8/24 in Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp
8/26 in Oxford, MS @ The Lyric [Soul Asylum headline show]
8/27 in Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
8/28 in Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/30 in Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
8/31 in Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
9/1 in Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater
9/3 in Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel [Soul Asylum headline show]
9/4 in Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
9/5 in Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
9/6 in Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
9/8 in Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
9/10 in Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
9/11 in Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
9/14 in Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
9/15 in Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
9/21 Louisville, KY @ Highland Grounds Bourbon and Beyond Festival w/Neil Young and Beck
The Slowly But Shirley Tour with Juliana Hatfield Three:
9/30 in Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
10/1 in Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at the Complex
10/3 in Spokane, WA @ Spokane Live
10/5 in Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/6 in Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/8 in Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/10 in San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
10/11 in Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
10/12 in San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/13 in Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
10/15 in El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/16 in Odessa, TX @ Ector Theatre
10/17 in Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/ 18 in Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
10/20 in Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/21 in St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/22 in Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre
10/24 in Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s
10/25 in Homer, NY @ Homer Center for the Arts
10/26 in Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall
10/28 in Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/29 in New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/31 in Portland, ME @ State Theatre
11/1 in Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theatre
11/2 in Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
11/4 in Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.