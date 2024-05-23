SOUL ASYLUM Announces Dates For ‘The Slowly But Shirley Tour’

Grammy-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling band, Soul Asylum, are known for their high-energy and authentic, raw performances. Led by frontman Dave Pirner, their charismatic presence, heartfelt lyrics, and powerful vocals are complemented by their tight musicianship and musical prowess.

Soul Asylum will be hitting the road throughout the summer and fall. Look for them to bring their energetic live set to multiple festival stages, as well as the Jubilee Tour with Stone Temple Pilots and Live. Additionally, they will embark on The Slowly But Shirley Tour, a major city tour in the fall with support from The Juliana Hatfield Three, who are celebrating the 30th (ish) anniversary of their debut album “Become What You Are. The trio will play the album in its entirety along with other songs from their catalog.

Tickets and VIP packages available now at soulasylum.com

With a career that spans three decades, the band’s indie success led them to enter the major-label mainstream with 1988’s Hang Time and its 1990 follow-up And the Horse They Rode In On, before achieving a commercial breakthrough with 1992’s triple-platinum Grave Dancers Union. Nearly a decade later, Soul Asylum returned in 2006 with The Silver Lining, followed by Delayed Reaction in 2012, and Change of Fortune in 2016. Their 12th studio album, Hurry Up and Wait, was released in 2020 to both fan and critical acclaim, landing the band their highest Billboard chart position since 1995’s platinum-selling Let Your Dim Light Shine. The Born Free EP, also released in 2020, features acoustic versions of songs from Hurry Up and Wait.

Over the years, Soul Asylum fans have enjoyed several reissues of earlier releases, including 2022’s remastered and expanded Grave Dancers Union: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition. Soul Asylum: The Complete Unplugged – NYC ‘93 was released in 2023, featuring sixteen tracks, including four previously unreleased, non-broadcast songs from their MTV Unplugged set. Thought to be lost for over 20 years, master recordings of the band’s 1993 performance have been newly mixed from the original tapes for this release.

In between tour dates Soul Asylum is writing and recording new music.

Festivals:

6/8 in Las Vegas, NV @ The Vegas Experience Downtown Rocks

6/15 in West Fargo, ND @ Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights

7/12 in Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede Evening Show with Dinosaur Jr

7/14 in Baldwin, MI @ Field of Greens Cannabash 2024

7/20 in Saint Paul Park, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival with Red Hot Chili Peppers

7/26 in Columbus, OH @ Ohio State Fair with Stone Temple Pilots

The Jubilee Tour with STP and Live:

Soul Asylum Solo headlining dates on 8/21, 8/26, 9/3 and Bourbon and Beyond Festival on 9/21:

8/19 in Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/21 in San Antonio, TX @ The Paper Tiger [Soul Asylum headline show]

8/22 in Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/23 in Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

8/24 in Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

8/26 in Oxford, MS @ The Lyric [Soul Asylum headline show]

8/27 in Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/28 in Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/30 in Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

8/31 in Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/1 in Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

9/3 in Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel [Soul Asylum headline show]

9/4 in Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

9/5 in Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

9/6 in Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/8 in Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/10 in Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/11 in Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/14 in Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

9/15 in Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

9/21 Louisville, KY @ Highland Grounds Bourbon and Beyond Festival w/Neil Young and Beck

The Slowly But Shirley Tour with Juliana Hatfield Three:

9/30 in Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/1 in Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at the Complex

10/3 in Spokane, WA @ Spokane Live

10/5 in Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/6 in Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/8 in Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/10 in San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

10/11 in Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

10/12 in San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/13 in Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/15 in El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/16 in Odessa, TX @ Ector Theatre

10/17 in Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/ 18 in Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

10/20 in Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/21 in St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/22 in Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

10/24 in Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s

10/25 in Homer, NY @ Homer Center for the Arts

10/26 in Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall

10/28 in Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/29 in New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/31 in Portland, ME @ State Theatre

11/1 in Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theatre

11/2 in Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

11/4 in Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre