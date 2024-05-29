NICKI MINAJ Announce Second Leg of ‘The Pink Friday 2 World Tour’

Due to phenomenal fan demand, the one and only Queen of Hip-Hop, Nicki Minaj, has announced the second leg of her record-breaking and largest worldwide outing to date, The Pink Friday 2 World Tour. The newly added North America leg will see Minaj hit a total of 22 additional shows, including new performances in Los Angeles, Miami, St. Louis and more; along with the return to Dallas, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C. and many other cities fans have been requesting.

For the finale of the tour, Nicki will make her return to Queens, New York for one final show in her hometown after a total of over 80 shows across the globe. Full routing and ticketing information is available below.

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour now holds the record for highest grossing rap tour by a woman and top-10 highest grossing rap tour by any rapper of all time. Nicki’s highest selling tour to date, with over 50 arena shows, is currently transforming the UK and Europe into Gag City, the AI World created by Minaj’s dedicated fanbase “The Barbz”.

The tour features an incredibly vibrant stage production where Minaj performs hits from her critically acclaimed new album Pink Friday 2 including trailblazing pop culture favorites “FTCU”, “Everybody”, and the platinum-certified lead single “Super Freaky Girl” which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. All have achieved widespread recognition and incredible virality across social media platforms. Setlist highlights also include fan-favorite classics like “Anaconda”, “Super Bass”, “Starships”, and “Chun-Li”, leaving the Barbz in awe with her unmatched talent and energy.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS:

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Wednesday, May 29. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, May 31 at 9am local time at NickiMinajOfficial.com.

U.S. PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for newly added dates in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, May 29 at 2 pm ET until Thursday, May 30 at 11:59 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets for all other shows are available now at NickiMinajOfficial.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets and access to the Gag City Headquarters; Nicki’s VIP lounge with special pop-up activations, exclusive merch items, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Minaj continues to dominate 2024 with the monumental success of her latest album Pink Friday 2 which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 upon its arrival. With this stellar showing, she made history achieving “the most #1’s on the Billboard 200 by a female rapper ever!” Plus, it’s her 7th Top 10 on the Billboard 200, the most top 10 albums for a female rapper in history.





PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

Wed May 29 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Thu May 30 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon Jun 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

Sat Jun 08 – Warsaw, Poland – Orange Warsaw Festival*^

Sun Jun 09 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Jun 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Wed Jun 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

Thu Jun 27 – Portimao, Portugal – Afronation Portugal*^

Fri Jun 28 – Rabat, Morocco – Mawazine*^

Wed Jul 03 – Milan, Italy – Fiera Milano Live^

Fri Jul 05 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe*

Sat Jul 06 – Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle and Gardens

Sun Jul 07 – Bucharest, Romania – SAGA Festival*^

Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival*

Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld*

Sun Jul 14 – Liege, Belgium – Les Ardentes*

Wed Sep 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – JUST ADDED

Fri Sep 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat Sep 7 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – JUST ADDED

Mon Sep 9 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – JUST ADDED

Thu Sep 12 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – JUST ADDED

Fri Sep 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – JUST ADDED

Sun Sep 15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC – JUST ADDED

Tue Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – JUST ADDED

Wed Sep 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center – JUST ADDED

Sat Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – JUST ADDED

Sun Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum – JUST ADDED

Mon Sep 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – JUST ADDED

Thu Sep 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – JUST ADDED

Tue Oct 1 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – JUST ADDED

Wed Oct 2 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – JUST ADDED

Fri Oct 4 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum – JUST ADDED

Sat Oct 5 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – JUST ADDED

Tue Oct 8 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – JUST ADDED

Wed Oct 9 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena – JUST ADDED

Fri Oct 11 – Queens, NY – UBS Arena – JUST ADDED

*Festival Performance

^Not A Live Nation Date

NICKI MINAJ SOCIALS

