Rock Legend STEVEN ADLER Set To Hit The Road In The Summer of 2024!

A big summer is in store for Steven Adler, the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame drummer who took the world by storm with Guns N’ Roses and has since embraced stardom in his solo career.

Playfully referring to the time between December 31 and the beginning of summer when many of the top touring acts take time off the road as “hibernation”, Adler is excited to be embarking on a huge summer of concert appearances.

“Hibernation is over and I’m ready to rock!” raves Adler.

As a solo artist, Adler has become a big draw to concert audiences across the U.S. and abroad. He provides an experience no other drummer in the world can – hearing the songs that made the World’s Most Dangerous Band famous played by the creator of the signature beats.

Slash, Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin have all credited the Hall of Fame drummer with giving GNR their distinctive sound. In fact, Adler has played on every one of GNR’s hits to reach the Billboard Top 10.

Steven Adler kicks off his 2024 summer tour on Saturday, June 8 at the Fargodome at North Dakota State University as the headliner of the playfully titled Happy Harry’s Ribfest, which has become so popular over the last 25 years it is now known as the state’s “Kickoff to Summer”.

Upcoming Steven Adler concert dates in June already include: Saturday, June 8th in Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, June 22 in Umatilla, Oregon; Friday, June 28 in Sayreville, New Jersey; Saturday, June 29 in Dundalk, Maryland; and Sunday, June 30 in Hopewell, Virginia.

Details on the high-octane events being booked for July and August will be announced at Steven Adler’s official website www.StevenAdler.com – where fans can check for ongoing updates on the rock legend.

For the most authentic experience possible, Adler has built a core band who have been together long enough to perfect the sound that defined an era. Their rock n’ roll pedigree includes work with some of the biggest acts in the industry.

The Steven Adler lineup includes lead guitarist Michael Thomas, rhythm guitarist Alistair James, bassist Cristian Sturba, and lead singer Ari Kamin. Together with Adler, they have built a following of enthusiasts who relish their combination of artistry and showmanship. Every show is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“The Steven Adler experience is hearing the music the way only he can play,” says frontman Kamin, who has earned widespread praise for his flawless vocal interpretation of beloved songs like “Rocket Queen”, “My Michelle”, “Sweet Child o’ Mine”, and “It’s So Easy.”

While Adler has been a popular solo artist for years, there is an emphasis on taking the show to new levels this summer. In preparation, Adler and his band of decorated music heavyweights surprised fans with a free concert in May in partnership with Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, Maryland.

“We love the fans, and we just want to give back every way we can,” said Adler in an interview with Life and Times. “If we didn’t have families to support, we’d do every show for free.”

And the fans appreciate that dedication and how it translates into an unmatched intensity on stage by the whole band. Steven Adler shows are known to be absolutely epic.

“If you only see one concert this summer, we guarantee if that one is a Steven Aler show, we’ll make sure you have the time of your life,” said singer Kamin to Life and Times when announcing the 2024 Steven Adler tour dates. “We will welcome you to the jungle and take you to paradise city!”

For information on the growing schedule of upcoming shows for June and the rest of summer 2024, visit www.StevenAdler.com .