SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Re-Releases “You Can’t Stop The Reign” Single Featuring The Notorious B.I.G.

Shaquille O’Neal and Jersey Legends Productions are bringing back hits from Shaq’s legendary hip-hop album, You Can’t Stop The Reign. Originally released in 1996 during Shaq’s prominence in the league and transformational time in the hip-hop scene, the You Can’t Stop The Reign album was distributed by O’Neal’s own record label, TWIsM. The album paired the Big Man with some of the most iconic emcees of the time including The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z and Mobb Deep, all of which are featured on the record. The title track, a nod to Shaq’s success on and off the court as well as the musical prowess of featured artist Biggie, became a Billboard Top 100 hit on the Hip-Hop/R&B Airplays and No.17 on the Official Dance Singles Chart.

O’Neal alluded to the re-release during a June 12th airing of his podcast, The Big Pod with Shaq. The episode featured a one-on-one conversation with hip-hop legend, Ice Cube. O’Neal and Ice Cube released a rap song together in 1997 called ‘Men of Steel’ for the film Steel.

YOU CAN’T STOP THE REIGN TRACKLISTING:

Shaquille (Interlude)

You Can’t Stop The Reign (feat. The Notorious B.I.G)

D.I.V.A. Radio (Interlude)

It Was All A Dream

No Love Lost (feat. Jay-Z & Lord Tariq)

Strait Playin’ (feat. Peter Gunz & DJ Quik)

Best To Worst (feat. Peter Gunz)

Legal Money (feat. Mobb Deep & Lord Tariq)

Edge Of Night (feat. Bobby Brown)

S.H.E. (Interlude)(feat. S.H.E.)

Let’s Wait Awhile

Can I Play (feat. Peter Gunz)

Just Be Good To Me

More To Life (feat. Smooth B, Bobby Brown & Ralph Tresvant)

Big Dog Stomp

Game Of Death (feat. Rakim)

Outro (Interlude)(feat. Lord Tariq)

Player (Bonus)

Don’t Wanna Be Alone (Bonus)

The full album will be available to stream and listen to on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube on June 28. You Can’t Stop The Reign is now available at all DSP’s. You can now Purchase, Stream, Add & Favorite ‘You Can’t Stop The Reign at your preferred DSP: https://orcd.co/ycstrbig

About Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the world’s most successful athletes-turned-businessman, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O’Neal’s signature “Business of Fun” mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star’s unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O’Neal is an analyst on TNT’s Emmy Award-winning “Inside the NBA.”

O’Neal is a universally recognized figure in sports, entertainment, and pop culture. His music career has evolved from the release of four rap albums with his first, Shaq Diesel, going platinum to a successful worldwide “Summer League” tour as DJ Diesel.

O’Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille’s status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. The brand currently has sites open in Las Vegas, Glendale, CA, two Carnival Cruise Ships (Mardi Gras and Radiance), Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, UBS Arena in New York with many more locations under development.

Shaquille O’Neal has been a trailblazer on the technology front with one of the most robust social media followings of any athlete in the world. He was an early adopter of Twitter and the first verified account on the platform. O’Neal’s success in sports, business, food service and music, along with his fun personality, is credited to his devoted global fan base.

Follow Shaquille O’Neal on TikTok, Facebook, X and Instagram.