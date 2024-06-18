Comedy Central Announces All-Star Voice Cast for “Everybody Still Hates Chris” Animated Series

Comedy Central has announced an impressive voice cast for the reimagined adult animated series, “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” including Chris Rock, Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold. Also joining the new series are Tim Johnson Jr., Ozioma Akagha, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, and Gunnar Sizemore. Produced by CBS Studios; Chris Rock Enterprises; and 3 Arts Entertainment, the new half-hour animated series will premiere on Comedy Central later this year.

“I’m very excited to introduce the world to another funny side of my childhood,” said Star and Executive Producer Chris Rock.

“I wanted this job to get free tickets to a Chris Rock stand up show, but we ended up making something we’re proud of that is true to the original series we all loved,” said Sanjay Shah, series Showrunner and Executive Producer.

“Everybody Still Hates Chris” will feature Chris Rock (“Rustin,” “Fargo”) as “Adult Chris,” narrating stories inspired by his experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s. Terry Crews (“America’s Got Talent”) will voice “Julius,” Chris’ father who is a gentle giant with a relentless work ethic, and cheap. He grew up dirt poor, so he knows the cost of everything down to the penny. He works two jobs to support the family, and on his days off, he takes on a third job. Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”) will voice “Rochelle,” Chris’ mother who is smart, strong-willed, and has a nurturing spirit, but she can also be hot-headed, especially when it comes to her kids. She tolerates zero nonsense, so she quits more jobs in a month than most people do in a lifetime.

In addition to the cast of the original series “Everybody Hates Chris,” Tim Johnson Jr. (“Saturdays”) will voice “Young Chris,” a nerd who wants to be cool but he’s outshined by his younger brother, tortured by his little sister, and foiled by his cheapskate dad; Ozioma Akagha (“DELILAH”) will voice “Tonya,” Chris’ feisty baby sister, with the face of an angel and the heart of a demon, who gets along with her middle brother Drew but leaps at any chance to get Chris in trouble; Terrence Little Gardenhigh (“Danger Force”) will voice “Drew,” the golden child of the family who is the epitome of Black Excellence: handsome, athletic, a ladies man, taller and cooler than his older brother Chris; and Gunnar Sizemore (“Kung Fu Panda”) will voice “Greg,” Chris’s only friend at school who is girl-obsessed, status conscious and raised by a single dad.

“Everybody Hates Chris,” Chris Rock’s autobiographical, critically-acclaimed family series, ran for four seasons on UPN then the CW from 2005 – 2009. The series won a NAACP Image Award for its writing in 2007 and was also nominated for a Golden Globe and several Emmy Awards. All four seasons of the original series are available to stream on Paramount+.

“Everybody Still Hates Chris” is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm. Alongside Chris Rock of Chris Rock Enterprises, showrunner Sanjay Shah (“Central Park”); Ali LeRoi; and Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment will executive produce. Titmouse (“Big Mouth”) serves as the animation studio for the series with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina serving as executive producers.