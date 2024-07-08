True Detective: Night Country’ Blu-ray Review — Jodie Foster and Kali Reis Shine In Moody Detective Drama!

Few shows have stirred up as much debate over the past decade as HBO’s True Detective anthology series. Never one to shy away from bold choices, the series took its biggest leap yet with Season 4 — True Detective: Night Country. Directed by Issa López, this latest installment whisks viewers away to the stunning yet unforgiving Land of the Midnight Sun, focusing on the eerie town of Ennis, Alaska.

The six-episode rollercoaster plunges us into the mystery of eight missing scientists from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station, leading to a chilling discovery. Chief Liz Danvers (Academy Award winner Jodie Foster) and Trooper Evangeline Navarro (rising star Kali Reis) must set aside their tangled pasts and professional tensions to crack the case. Despite its short length, the season is packed with twists and turns that keep you on the edge of your seat.

Foster and Reis form an unforgettable duo, bringing a powerful dynamic to the series. The supporting cast—featuring Finn Bennett, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, John Hawkes, and the incredible Fiona Shaw—delivers raw, heartfelt performances that shine against the bleak Alaskan backdrop.

Without giving too much away, the intricate web of townsfolk and their intertwined relationships make Season 4 irresistibly captivating. While it doesn’t hit the same iconic notes as the first season, it stands strong as a worthy successor. Get ready for a wild ride!

True Detective: Night Country is available to purchase digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more. The series will also be available on Blu-ray & DVD by purchasing online and in-store at major retailers on July 9.?

BONUS FEATURES INCLUDE:



· Meet the True Detectives– Cast Q&A

· New Chapter – Issa López (Showrunner/Writer/Director) and cast discuss Night Country’s unique role in the series

· Exploring Indigenous Themes – Delves into Alaska Native culture and how it has informed this season.

· Max Inkblots – Get to know cast through show-themed inkblot interpretations.

· Setting Featurette– Sets up Alaska as a pivotal character in the story.

· Atmospheric Teases –Social environmental shots to tease key moments from the series.