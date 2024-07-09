100% Pure Adrenaline! — “RiffTrax Live: Point Break” To Hit Theaters For 2 Nights In August!

Join RiffTrax’s Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett as they crack jokes over “Point Break” in theaters nationwide through Fathom Events on Thursday, August 8 and Tuesday, August, 13th.

Don’t miss the return of RiffTraxLive with their take on possibly the most 90s movie ever made: “Point Break”! Undoubtedly the pinnacle of the “FBI infiltrates bank robber gang via surfing” genre, the laughs will be as extreme as the action! Starring RiffTrax favorites Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, and Gary Busey, “Point Break” follows Johnny Utah as he embarks on an unconventional assignment: The FBI needs him to learn how to surf in order to stop the Ex-Presidents, a gang of armed robbers who will stop at nothing to make off with millions of dollars just in time to catch some sweet waves at high tide. Skydiving and Anthony Kiedis also feature prominently because, as previously mentioned, it was the 90s!

Tickets for “RiffTrax Live: Point Break” can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Since first partnering in 2009 with “RiffTrax Live: Plan 9 from Outer Space” the RiffTrax and Fathom Events partnership has resulted in the screening of 34 unique titles, over 60 play dates, in an average of 700 movie theaters for the live events, with more than 1.2 million tickets sold for a total gross box revenue of $14.6 million.