Coors® Banquet Prepares for The Return of “Yellowstone” by Encouraging Fans to Propose Like a Dutton!

Coors Banquet, the beer proudly born and brewed in Golden, Colorado since 1873, is helping fans prepare for the highly anticipated return of Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” – TV’s #1 show – with new ways to embrace their inner cowboy, including a specialty six-pack holder designed to help fans propose to their loved one in true Dutton style.

Fans of “Yellowstone” will remember the iconic moment when Beth proposed to Rip while he was sipping a Coors Banquet. Now, it’s your turn. Introducing the Coors Banquet Proposal Pack: a limited-edition specialty six-pack holder designed for Coors Banquet’s iconic stubby bottles. The specialty six-pack holders come with a secret compartment holding an exact replica of the engagement ring used on the show and a card containing pieces of Beth Dutton’s monologue for additional proposal inspiration. The replica ring is designed by Stephen Webster for their collection with Shop the Scenes.

“As a beer born in the American West, there’s no better pairing for the return of ‘Yellowstone’ than something the Duttons themselves drink, Coors Banquet,” said Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We’re excited to venture into a third year of our partnership and create unforgettable fan experiences to embrace the return of everyone’s favorite Western drama, with a Coors Banquet in hand.”

“Creating cultural moments and experiences between fans and brands is a passion point for us at Paramount,” said Dario Spina, Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Brand Studio. “We’re excited to return to the ‘Yellowstone’ ranch and looking forward to once again partnering with Coors Banquet to give fans the opportunity to live out their own Dutton experience.”

Fans looking to embrace their inner cowboy and propose in true Dutton style can get their hands on a Coors Banquet Proposal Pack Holder at www.ProposeLikeaDutton.com starting July 24 at 12PM CST. Nine to ten Proposal Pack Holders will be for sale each subsequent weekday starting at 9AM on Thursday, July 25; Monday, July 29; Wednesday, July 31 and Friday, August 1. Fans who share their proposal pictures to Instagram and tag both #ProposeLikeADutton and #CoorsBanquetContest will be entered to win a “Yellowstone”-inspired wedding venue that’s fit for a Dutton*. The winner will receive a three-day, two-night stay at the Triple Creek Ranch – an immersive Wild West experience located just down the road from the “Yellowstone” ranch. In addition to accommodations for themselves and their loved one, the #ProposeLikeADutton sweepstakes winner will also receive: breakfast, lunch and dinner for themselves and their guest throughout their stay; a location for their ceremony; and all the wedding essentials including a witness for the ceremony, a boutonniere and bridal bouquet and a small wedding cake to celebrate their big day. More details, entry and official rules can be found atwww.ProposeLikeaDutton.com.

The Coors Banquet Proposal Pack is just one way fans can continue building anticipation for the Western drama with the brand. Coors Banquet is also offering fans the chance to live out their cowboy dreams through the Live Like a Dutton Sweepstakes**, where one fan and a plus one will win a trip to a filming location of a “Yellowstone” universe show, including an exclusive set tour and private greet with a cast member. Fans 21+ can enter for their chance to Live Like a Dutton now through August 5. More details, entry and official rules can be found at www.BanquetYellowstoneGiveaway.com.

Prefer to leave the roping to your favorite “Yellowstone” characters? Coors Banquet is also releasing a first-ever line of co-branded merch to rock during any watch party. The limited-edition merch will be available at www.shop.coors.com /Yellowstone starting July 11th, while supplies last.

Stock up on Coors Banquet beer for the “Yellowstone” Season 5B premiere on Paramount Network airing November 10 by using the product locator at www.coors.com/where-to-buy.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.), who are at least 25 years old.Enter Contest by 10/31/24. See Official Rules here for all entry requirements, judging criteria & prize details. Void where prohibited. Subject to availability at the time of booking. Accommodations based on double occupancy. Minimum 60-days advance booking. Date: 2 nights between April 17-November 30,2025, subject to availability at the time of booking.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins at or about 12:00 PM CT on 7/15/24 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 8/5/24. Open to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, excluding Maryland, who are 21 years or older. Any and all other costs or expenses not expressly set forth in the Official Rules are not included in a prize. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Meet and greet and set tour subject to talent availability and production schedules at time of prize fulfillment. See Official Rules for full prize details.