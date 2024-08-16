Eisner Award-Winning Creator Bryan Lee O’Malley Embarks on North American Signing Tour to Officiate 20 Years of SCOTT PILGRIM!

TWENTY YEARS, SEVEN EVIL EXES . . . AND ONE AWESOME CROSS-COUNTRY ROAD TRIP! ONI PRESS has unveiled the dates and participating retailers for the upcoming Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary Signing Tour – celebrating two decades of the influential and iconic graphic novel series from creator Bryan Lee O’Malley with 12 in-store appearances across the United States and Canada this October!

Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary Signing Tour Dates:

Tue. Oct 1 – Halifax, NS – Strange Adventures

Wed. Oct 2 – Montreal, QC – Librairie Drawn & Quarterly

Thu. Oct 3 – Toronto, ON – The Beguiling

Fri. Oct 4 – Guelph, ON – The Dragon

Sun. Oct 6 – London, ON – Heroes Comics

Mon. Oct 7 – New York, NY – The Strand

Wed. Oct 9 – Boston, MA – Newbury Comics, Faneuil Hall

Fri. Oct 11 – Charlottesville, VA – Hello Comics

Sat. Oct 12 – Atlanta, GA – Criminal Records

Mon. Oct 14 – Vancouver, BC – Lucky’s

Tue. Oct 15 – Seattle, WA – Elliott Bay Bookstore

Thu. Oct 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Amoeba Music

“Everyone knows I hate leaving the house,” said Bryan Lee O’Malley. “But I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get out and meet fans and celebrate the 20th anniversary together. I can’t get everywhere, but I tried to pick places I haven’t been in a while or have never been at all. I’m looking forward to it!”

O’Malley’s first cross-country signing tour in support of SCOTT PILGRIM in nearly a decade, the crosscountry SP20 celebration will coincide with the release of several newly designed and remastered items – beginning with two meticulously designed, ultra-premium SCOTT PILGRIM 20th ANNIVERSARY BOX SET collections arriving in stores on August 28th.

Featuring design by Eisner Award nominee Patrick Crotty and curated by O’Malley himself, both the SCOTT PILGRIM 20th ANNIVERSARY COLOR HARDCOVER BOX SET and SCOTT PILGRIM 20th ANNIVERSARY B&W HARDCOVER BOX SET feature six newly remastered hardcovers of the complete SCOTT PILGRIM series with brand-new cover art by Bryan Lee O’Malley and come packaged in deluxe, clamshell collector’s boxes loaded with limited-edition bonus items, including a seventh “Collected Extras” hardcover compendium collecting all of the series’ behind-the-scenes process art and “making of” material, exclusive sticker sheets dedicated to the series’ 20th anniversary, multiple exclusive posters, a deluxe holofoil art print, and more!

A sampling of the included extras from the SCOTT PILGRIM 20th ANNIVERSARY BOX SET

Both the SCOTT PILGRIM 20th ANNIVERSARY COLOR HARDCOVER BOX SET and SCOTT PILGRIM 20th ANNIVERSARY B&W HARDCOVER BOX SET will be released in comic shops and bookstores everywhere on August 28, 2024.