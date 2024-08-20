GREEN DAY Teams With Keurig® For Limited-Edition Brewer and Coffee Kit to Mark the ‘American Idiot’ Album’s 20th Anniversary

Green Day and Keurig® have joined forces for a limited-edition brewer kit to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s iconic album, ‘American Idiot’. The kit includes a custom-designed K-Iced™ Plus brewer, Punk Bunny Coffee K-Cup® pods and branded tumbler, plus exclusive access to a Spotify playlist curated by the band. The brewer bundles are available exclusively on Keurig.com for a limited time.

Green Day is no stranger to coffee, having established their first coffee company, Oakland Coffee in 2015. Now known as Punk Bunny Coffee, the new brand builds on the core values of Oakland Coffee to provide a carefully curated organic, Fair Trade Certified™ coffee. Earlier this year, Punk Bunny Coffee announced a new partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to join the Keurig K-Cup® pod system, making Punk Bunny Coffee available to more than 40 million U.S. households with a Keurig brewer.

“We are on the road celebrating 20 years of American Idiot all summer,” said Billie Joe Armstrong, lead singer of Green Day. “Our buses and back stages have been stocked with our coffee company’s first ever signature brewer. Now, we can finally announce this release and hope you guys love it as much as we do!”

Keurig continues to celebrate the intersection of music and coffee, which comes through in this limited-edition brewer. Inspired by the album’s iconic artwork and beloved lyrics, this brewer embodies a piece of cultural phenomenon for music and coffee lovers alike to enjoy. Fans can also savor their favorite Punk Bunny Coffee blends over ice, making it perfect for iced coffee lovers.

“What’s impressive about Green Day is their unwavering passion for both their music and their coffee,” said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. “After working closely with the band on our Punk Bunny partnership, we were inspired to design a brewer that embodies their enthusiasm and celebrates one of their biggest accomplishments. We’re excited to deliver a piece of the band right to fans’ kitchen counters.”

Fans can purchase the limited-edition brewer bundle for $159.99 on August 20 on Keurig.com, while supplies last.