‘WISE GUY: DAVID CHASE AND THE SOPRANOS’ Debuts September 7th On HBO And Max!

The HBO Original two-part documentary WISE GUY David Chase and The Sopranos directed by Academy Award®-winner Alex Gibney (HBO’s “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief” and “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”) debuts SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The two-part documentary had its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival.

Synopsis: 25 years after the show first debuted, HBO’s paradigm-shifting series “The Sopranos” remains a cultural phenomenon and a touchstone for prestige television. In WISE GUY David Chase and The Sopranos, acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney delves deep into the psyche of renowned “Sopranos” creator and writer, David Chase, to illuminate his life and career while offering a unique window into his unparalleled work on the iconic program.

On a replica set of Dr. Melfi’s psychiatrist’s office, Gibney flips the script on David Chase, excavating and analyzing the origins of “The Sopranos,” his creative process, and the intimate connections between his own life and many of his characters. Joined by show writers, producers, executives, and actors, including Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, and Michael Imperioli, the documentary offers insight and inspiration along with a stunning array of clips from the show, early audition videos from many of the cast members, and behind-the-scenes footage to take the viewer into the vibrant “Sopranos” world. From his own upbringing in an Italian American family in north New Jersey, with a complicated mother and a fascination with cinema, Chase details his entrée into Hollywood, where he wrote for a multitude of television shows, and his relationship with HBO as he pitched and developed his anti-hero mobster Tony Soprano. With candor and self-reflection, Chase digs into the challenges of running a successful show, the inevitable “deaths” of some of the show’s favorite characters, and his creative working relationship with the late James Gandolfini. WISE GUY David Chase and The Sopranos takes us into the writers’ room, from the inspirational pilot to the controversial final episode, demonstrating how a show about a multi-layered mob boss became a cultural milestone, a beloved fan-favorite, and a revolutionary television sensation.

Featured participants in the documentary include David Chase, “The Sopranos” creator, Robin Green, “The Sopranos” writer and producer, Chris Albrecht, former chairman and CEO of HBO, Carolyn Strauss, former president of HBO Entertainment, Alik Sakharov, director of photography, Terence Winter, “The Sopranos” writer and producer, Frank Renzulli, “The Sopranos” writer and producer, actor and writer Michael Imperioli, and actors Drea de Matteo, Lorraine Bracco, Steven Van Zandt, Edie Falco, and archival interviews with late actors Nancy Marchand, James Gandolfini, and Tony Sirico.

PART ONE — SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 (8:00pm – 9:15 p.m. ET/PT)

David Chase recounts his early life in New Jersey, his fascination with filmmaking, and his break into television writing in Los Angeles. After a successful career as a network TV writer, Chase decides to write something personal about his mother. That becomes “The Sopranos,” a feature film about a mobster whose mother plots to kill him. Rejected by the major networks, Chase finds success at HBO for his pilot about a mobster suffering mental breakdowns and starts the casting process for “The Sopranos” as a series. Lorraine Bracco is the biggest name to join as Dr. Melfi and Chase casts the untested musician Steven Van Zandt in a pivotal role. With James Gandolfini and Edie Falco in place, the series films on location in New Jersey, and the unconventional show becomes a water-cooler sensation, despite having an anti-hero as the lead character.

PART TWO — SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 (9:20pm – 10:45 p.m. ET/PT)

Chase discusses the challenges of mapping out 13-episode arcs and balancing the darkness of the comedy with the drama of the subject matter. At the same time, he and other writers admit to drawing on personal experiences to inform the characters. The cast shares their memories of the late James Gandolfini, his generosity and genius, and how he struggled with being in the spotlight. Chase talks about the enduring love for Tony Soprano’s character and the show’s circularity from the first episode leading up to the controversial finale.