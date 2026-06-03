Baz Luhrmann’s “EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert” Brings The King To Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced that “EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert,” the acclaimed new film from visionary director Baz Luhrmann, will make its streaming debut on June 3, exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. The film will arrive on the service in Canada on July 24.

Following a successful global theatrical run, “EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert” gives fans a powerful new way to experience Elvis Presley at the height of his powers. The film features long-lost footage from Presley’s legendary Las Vegas residency in the 1970s, rare 16mm footage from “Elvis on Tour,” treasured 8mm film from the Graceland archive, and unheard recordings that help bring the King of Rock and Roll’s live presence roaring back to life.

“We found such a unique treasure trove of material and worked with Peter Jackson and the amazing team at Park Road Post Production to elevate the footage to levels never seen before,” said Luhrmann. “The aim was to reveal Elvis in his prime, as if you were actually there. Jonathan Redmond and I set out to make something that was more than a documentary and more than a concert film and what we found along the way was simply EPiC.”

The film currently holds a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it Luhrmann’s most critically acclaimed film to date. “EPiC” debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, where audiences reportedly danced in the aisles, before going on to become a box office standout. The film also broke the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend for a documentary in IMAX.

Critics have embraced the film as a fresh and thrilling look at one of the most iconic performers of all time. Vogue called it “a burst of concert-film adrenaline,” Variety praised it as “one of the most exciting concert films you’ve ever seen,” and TIME highlighted its “profoundly intimate” approach.

“EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert” marks Luhrmann’s second major project centered on Elvis Presley, following his 2022 film “Elvis,” which earned eight Academy Award nominations and won multiple BAFTA and Golden Globe awards. This time around, Luhrmann uses newly uncovered archival material to create an immersive concert experience that captures Elvis as raw, electric, and fully in command of the stage.

The film is directed by Baz Luhrmann and produced by Sony Music Vision, Bazmark Films, and Authentic Studios. NEON distributed the film in the United States, with Elevation Pictures handling distribution in Canada.

Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can also dive deeper into the Elvis catalog with a curated collection of titles now available on the platform, including “Blue Hawaii,” “King Creole,” “G.I. Blues,” “Fun in Acapulco,” “Roustabout,” and more.