BLAZING SADDLES To Return To Theaters In Celebration of 50th Anniversary!

Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics series continues with the 1974 farce “Blazing Saddles”—riding back into theaters nationwide for its 50th Anniversary on September 15th and 18th.

Ribald, tasteless, and hilarious… Mel Brooks’ classic spoof of the Western genre pokes fun at everyone and everything. Together with his nefarious railroad baron-backer Hedley Lamarr (Harvey Korman), corrupt Governor Lepetomane (Brooks) cooks up a scheme to grant a reprieve to an African American convict (Cleavon Little), on the condition that the condemned man agrees to serve as sheriff of a small Western town—with the intent that the newly-minted lawman will only live long enough to serve the needs of the governor and his seedy benefactor.

The acclaimed comedy also stars Gene Wilder, Slim Pickens, Madeline Kahn, Dom DeLuise, Count Basie, and David Huddleston, and earned three Academy Award® nominations including Best Supporting Actress for Kahn, and Best Original Song for the beloved titular theme.

Every Big Screen Classic presentation features an exclusive introduction by cinema historian Leonard Maltin, discussing the landmark film’s timeless humor and enduring legacy as one of the greatest comedies of all time.