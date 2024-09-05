BLAKE SHELTON Announces ‘Friends & Heroes Tour 2025’

Country music superstar Blake Shelton is set to hit the road next year with his Friends & Heroes Tour 2025. The tour features performances by genre heroes Craig Morgan, Deana Carter and Trace Adkins, plus very special guest Emily Ann Roberts.

“The Friends & Heroes Tour is one of my favorite tours because as a fan, I can’t think of a cooler concert to see,” said Shelton. “I get spoiled every night seeing these icons come out and do four or five of the biggest hits of their storied careers. And then get introduced to new talent like Emily Ann. I can’t wait.”

Tickets for all markets for the Friends & Heroes Tour 2025 will be available via an exclusive fan presale beginning next Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00 AM local time through Thursday, September 12 at 10:00 PM local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00 AM local time through Thursday, September 12 at 10:00 PM local time. The general on-sale will start on Friday, September 13 at 10:00 AM local time.

Fans can sign up for the exclusive presale HERE.

Once again, Shelton partners with Propeller, the social impact platform, to support the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, which is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Through Propeller, concertgoers can be entered to win exclusive experiences and prizes throughout the Friends & Heroes Tour, including a trip to see one of Shelton’s shows on the tour and more.

The Friends & Heroes Tour announcement comes fresh off the boot heels of Shelton’s recently announced “Live In Las Vegas” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The residency will occur on February 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15.

It’s been several years since Shelton embarked on his last Friends & Heroes Tour, which received rave reviews. The Tampa Bay Times said, “It was the sort of multi-generational lineup that’s far too rare in country music these days, and it yielded a jukebox’s worth of hits spanning some 40 years, curated by one of the most charismatic cats in Music City.” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said, “It gives Shelton a chance to share his sharp band and packed houses with veteran country stars who prove they’ve still got the goods and are still beloved,” while the Oklahoman declared, “Blake Shelton is taking hero worship to a new level with his new tour.”

FRIENDS & HEROES 2025 TOUR DATES:

February 27 – Lexington, KY / Rupp Arena

February 28 – Knoxville, TN / Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 1 – Greensboro, NC / Greensboro Coliseum

March 6 – Newark, NJ / Prudential Center

March 7 – Boston, MA / TD Garden

March 8 – Albany, NY / MVP Arena

March 13 – Greenville, SC / Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 14 – North Charleston, SC / North Charleston Coliseum

March 15 – Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

March 20 – Baltimore, MD / CFG Bank Arena

March 21 – Uncasville, CT / Mohegan Sun Arena

March 22 -State College, PA / Bryce Jordan Center