LABYRINTH and THE DARK CRYSTAL Limited Edition 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™ Collector’s Set Arrive In November!

Get ready to bring home the epic fantasy movies from prolific genius Jim Henson when Shout! Studios, in collaboration with The Jim Henson Company, presents LABYRINTH Limited Edition 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™ Collector’s Set and THE DARK CRYSTAL Limited Edition 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™ Collector’s Set on home entertainment shelves on November 19, 2024, just in time for the holidays.

Watch the Special Teasers for the Limited Edition Collector’s Sets!

Moreover, each Limited Edition SteelBook (4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™) of LABYRINTH (starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly) and THE DARK CRYSTAL (starring Jim Henson, Kathryn Mullen, and Frank Oz) will be available to own separately at Walmart.

The lavish offering of LABYRINTH Limited Edition Collector’s Set contains a glass crystal ball (iconic of the one in the movie) with interior 3D-etching of the movie title, a wooden labyrinth-style base for display, five art cards, a 28-page book with new essay, production stills, concept art by Brian Froud, a collectible sticker, a payload of bonus content, and sparkling 4K UHD™ and Blu-ray™ of LABYRINTH. All are packaged in an awe-inspiring box with wrap-around art featuring original concept art from the movie and a lid flap that opens to a window display of the crystal ball.

Collectors and loyal fans will rejoice over THE DARK CRYSTAL Limited Edition Collector’s Set, which includes a glass replica of the shard (1:1) from the movie, five art cards, a 28-page book with a new essay, production stills, concept art by Brian Froud, a collectible sticker, insightful bonus content, and stunning 4K UHD™ and Blu-ray™ of THE DARK CRYSTAL. All are housed in a gorgeous box with wrap-around art featuring original concept art from the movie and a lid flap that opens to a window display of the chard.

Whether you are reliving childhood memories or discovering these two groundbreaking Henson movies for the first time, be prepared to be spellbound as you embark on these immersive cinematic journeys that will ignite your imagination like never before through these sumptuous, limited edition entertainment offerings, while supplies last.

Pre-order now LABYRINTH Limited Edition 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™ Collector’s Set and THE DARK CRYSTAL Limited Edition 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™ Collector’s Set from ShoutFactory.com and other fine online retailers.

With fans in mind, Shout! Studios offers a variety of exciting bundles that contain exclusive various add-ons, including items like a snow globe, a worm plushie, enamel pin sets, Hex decks, theatrical posters, and more! These unique bundles are exclusively available at ShoutFactory.com and are perfect for ultimate fans.

The Limited Edition SteelBooks® (4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™) are also available for pre-order exclusively from Walmart. Each SteelBook® packaging features the original concept art from the movie. The SteelBooks® are packed with bonus features, including new Q&As, audio commentary, making-of documentaries, and much more.

Jim Henson masterfully created original fantastical worlds that transcend imagination – brimming with magic and mystery, complete with a host of iconic characters. Whether it is the world of Thra, or the Goblin King’s Labyrinth, these unforgettable realms reflect Henson’s unparalleled talent to bring the magical, the whimsical, the bizarre, and the extraordinary to life.

LABYRINTH

Produced by The Jim Henson Company and Lucasfilm Ltd. with creatures brought to life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, LABYRINTH was directed by Jim Henson, who worked closely with acclaimed artist and Conceptual Designer Brian Froud, and Executive Producer George Lucas to create a mesmerizing fantasy movie adventure.

LABYRINTH, starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, was originally released in 1986. The film is an unforgettable fantasy adventure that follows Sarah Williams (Connelly) as she makes her way through the labyrinth of the Goblin King Jareth (Bowie) in search of her little brother Toby. A mainstay of the fantasy genre with its spectacular visual effects and ground-breaking animatronics, LABYRINTH is of special interest to David Bowie fans worldwide as the film contains original songs written and recorded by Bowie especially for the film.

LABYRINTH Limited Edition 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™ Collector’s Set & LABYRINTH Limited Edition SteelBook®

Special Bonus Features

Disc One (4K UHD™):

NEW Fan Event Q&As with Brian Henson and Toby Froud

NEW Contact Juggling Tutorial

Audio Commentary with conceptual designer Brian Froud

Disc Two (Blu-ray™):

Audio Commentary with Brian Froud

“Reordering Time: Looking Back at Labyrinth”

“The Henson Legacy”

“Remembering The Goblin King”

Labyrinth Anniversary Q&A

“Inside The Labyrinth” Making-Of Documentary

“Journey Through The Labyrinth: Kingdom Of Characters”

“Journey Through The Labyrinth: The Quest For Goblin City”

The Storytellers: Picture-In-Picture Track

Deleted and Alternate Scenes including Audio Commentary with Brian Henson

Theatrical Trailer

THE DARK CRYSTAL

From the brilliant imagination of Jim Henson, this puppetry work of genius recounts the timeless tales of good versus evil, becoming a cult favorite around the world. Directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz, the film features innovative animatronics and uniquely memorable characters created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop™. Since its initial release in 1982, the film has earned a place in cinematic history as a masterpiece of fantasy and continues to reign as one of the must-see classics of its genre.

Travel back in time to the faraway planet of Thra where evil Skeksis are in control and the Gelfling Jen, the last of his kind, is sent on a quest by the peaceful Mystics to find the missing shard that will restore balance and heal the world.

THE DARK CRYSTAL Limited Edition 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™ Collector’s Set & The Dark Crystal Limited Edition SteelBook®

Special Bonus Features

Disc One (4K UHD™)

NEW Fan Event Q&A with Lisa Henson

Audio Commentary with conceptual designer Brian Froud

Disc Two (Blu-ray™)

Audio Commentary with Brian Froud

“The Dark Crystal: The Myth, Magic and Henson Legacy”

“The World of The Dark Crystal” Documentary

“Reflections of The Dark Crystal: Light On The Path Of Creation”

“Reflections of The Dark Crystal: Shard of Illusion”

Picture-in-Picture Storyboard Track

Original Skeksis Language Scenes With Introduction By Screenwriter David Odell

Deleted Scenes

Photo Galleries

Theatrical Trailers