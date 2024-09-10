‘Conversation with Larry David’ Live Tour Dates Announced For Fall 2024

Following a limited run of successful shows this past Spring, writer, producer, and legendary comedian Larry David will be bringing A Conversation with Larry David live to 10 cities this fall. Kicking off Friday, September 20 in Denver at the Paramount Theatre, Larry David will also make stops in Seattle, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Portland, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live on Thursday, December 5.

Joined by a moderator on each date, the event will feature an informal discussion about his time on Seinfeld, Curb, and everything in between. The fall dates follow the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which premiered on HBO this past April.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Thursday, September 12 at 10am local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, September 13 at 10am local at larrydavidtour.com.

A Conversation with Larry David Fall 2024 Dates

Fri Sept 20 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre ^ *on sale now

Fri Oct 04 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

Mon Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

Tue Oct 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Thu Oct 24 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre ^

Fri Nov 8 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre ^

Thu Nov 21 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Fri Nov 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed Dec 04 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Thu Dec 05 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

^Not a Live Nation Date

ABOUT LARRY DAVID:

Larry David co-created “Seinfeld,” which debuted in 1989 and ran for nine seasons. As head writer and executive producer, the pressure of delivering a weekly show led to his abuse of anabolic steroids, which contributed to his ill-temper and shrunken testicles. In 1999, HBO aired his one hour special, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which spawned the series. In it, he plays an incredibly gifted, loveable writer who spreads bonhomie and good cheer to everyone fortunate enough to encounter him. During one of “Curb’s” many long hiatuses, David created two new shows, “Girls” and “Orange is the New Black.” To better understand the motivation of his female characters, he began cross-dressing and moved into the Barbizon Hotel for Women. He was evicted after his true identity was uncovered when he evacuated naked from a fire started by his roommate who forgot to unplug her curling iron. After a spiritual sabbatical in Poland, he returned to the US in 2009 to star in Woody Allen’s comedy, “Whatever Works.” The movie garnered David the prestigious Gottlieb Award for “Best Actor with No Training and No Idea What He Was Doing.” Then in 2013, he co-wrote and starred in the HBO Films’ comedy, “Clear History,” elevating him to cult hero status amongst illiterates and diabetics. In 2015, he made his Broadway debut at the Cort Theater as an actor and playwright in “Fish in the Dark,” which he penned over a three-day span while sitting on the toilet. The play broke all Broadway records for most coughing by an audience during a performance. He’s currently pursuing his real estate license and can be contacted through the Inland Empire branch of “Century 21.”