BROOKS & DUNN Set To Light Up The Stage With 2025 ‘Neon Moon Tour’

The best-selling duo of all time and one of country music’s most beloved acts, Brooks & Dunn announces new dates today for the first leg of their NEON MOON TOUR, with more cities to be announced soon on the Live Nation-produced trek.

Kicking off in Lubbock, Texas on March 13, the Country Music Hall of Famers are set to bring their “energetic” (Pioneer Press) live show to stages across the United States. Tickets will be available starting Friday, September 13 at 10AM local time at brooks-dunn.com.

Brooks & Dunn’s one-of-a-kind live show is “a don’t miss” (Whiskey Riff) full of hits from their storied 30 year plus career that take “concert goers down memory lane and reinforce the incredible mark the pair left on Country Music” (Men’s Journal). Adding to the excitement, renowned country rocker David Lee Murphy will accompany Brooks & Dunn on the Neon Moon Tour in 2025. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive poster signed by Kix and Ronnie, VIP merchandise gift and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visitvipnation.com.

Catch Brooks & Dunn on the Neon Moon Tour in 2025:

3/13 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena

3/14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

3/15 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center

3/27 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

3/28 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

3/29 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

4/3 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

4/4 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

4/5 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

4/24 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

4/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

4/26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

About Brooks & Dunn

Once artists like Brooks & Dunn hit the Country Music Hall of Fame, folks don’t expect much in the way of new ideas. But, thirty-plus years into their career, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn long ago dialed in their generation-defining sound and style. The best-selling duo of all time, their yin-and-yang country-rock blend has earned them 20 Number Ones—plenty of material to fill stadium-rocking set lists. And with a Grammy-winning, course-of-history shifting catalog written mostly themselves, theycould rest easy knowing without doubt they left a permanent mark on the American songbook. But Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have always been the restless type. Introducing a fresh concept of their REBOOT album in 2019, the duo gave today’s most engaging artists in and out of country. Music the near-impossible task of reimagining an iconic Brooks & Dunn song to fit their own tastes and style and the result—just how alive Brooks & Dunn’s influence is across today’s musical scene… and how versatile their songwriting really was. They continue to break records tallying the longest-running country music residency in Las Vegas and criss-cross North America year after year on their sold-out tours. For a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit Brooks-Dunn.