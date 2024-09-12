Shout! TV Presents: The ALF Original Broadcast Marathon — Streaming Sunday, September 22nd!

Celebrate the 38th anniversary of the beloved television series ALF with a marathon of original broadcast episodes only on WatchALF.com and Shout! TV. Tune in Sunday, September 22 for 6 fan-favorite episodes of America’s favorite alien, including some ALF’s funniest wisecracks and wildest adventures, and special guest stars including Fran Drescher, Ed McMahon, Joan Embery, Joyce Brothers, and Cleavon Little. Beginning September 1, all ALF broadcast episodes will be available to stream on-demand on Shout! TV. See full programming schedule for the marathon below:

PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE (TIMES IN PT):

5PM: Help Me Rhonda

5:30PM: Come Fly with Me

6PM: Tonight Tonight Pt 1

6:30PM: Tonight Tonight Pt 2

7PM: ALF’s Special Christmas

8PM: Future’s So Bright I Gotta Wear Shades

ALF follows the adventures of Gordon Shumway, a wise-cracking alien from the planet Melmac who crash lands into the garage of the Tanner family. The Tanners offer him a home and give him the nickname ALF, short for “Alien Life Form.” Created by Tom Patchett (The Carol Burnett Show) and Paul Fusco (Puppeteer & Voice of ALF), the popular sitcom is a staple of 1980’s pop culture and has developed a cult following in the years since.

The marathon can be viewed on Shout! TV and Shout! TV’s ALF FAST channel; as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, Xumo Play and LiveTVx, available on Google devices.

The complete series of ALF can be watched on Shout! TV and Shout! TV’s 24/7 ALF FAST channel.

About SHOUT! TV

Shout! TV™ is a digital entertainment streaming service that brings timeless and contemporary cult favorites to pop culture fans. Shout! TV offers an unrivaled blend of original programming, movies and series curated from major studios, independent producers, and its own distinctive entertainment library. The Shout! TV family of channels includes Shout! TV, Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Carol Burnett Show, Johnny Carson TV, TokuSHOUTsu™, ALF, Farscape, Trailer Park Boys: The SwearNet Show, Scream Factory TV, Non-Stop ’90s, and Wild West TV, with more to come soon. Shout! TV provides an immersive, high-quality viewing experience across a wide variety of platforms: online at Shout-TV.com, on smartphone devices, tablets, and connected TV, and via apps on the Roku platform, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Shout! TV channels are also available as branded channels on Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Channels, Local Now, Plex, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Roku Premium Subscriptions Sling Freestream, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, Tubi, Vizio, Twitch, XUMO and The CW.