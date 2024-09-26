THE HAUNT Drop Video For “Masochistic Lovers” Featuring Craig of ESCAPE THE FATE

Florida rockers The Haunt, comprised of siblings Anastasia Grace Haunt [vocals] and Maxamillion “Max” Haunt [vocals, guitar, production], feel the pain on their new explosive new single “Masochistic Lovers” featuring Craig Mabbitt of Escape the Fate. Listen HERE and watch HERE.

“‘Masochistic Lovers’ is about how overwhelming it is to be alive right now. There’s so many expectations of how we should look and act, and I feel this song really encapsulates the anxiety that comes with being young in this day and age. We’re all trying to feel something that we’ll basically try anything to do so,” states The Haunt.

“Masochistic Lovers” follows recent singles, the powerful “New Addiction” and the hard-hitting toxic relationship anthem “Can People Really Change?,” featuring MISSIO. Stay tuned for more details on The Haunt’s forthcoming album by following the band on socials.

