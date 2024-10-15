‘Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection’ Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD Release Set For November 26th!

From one of the most influential figures in the history of cinema comes the all-new ALFRED HITCHCOCK: THE ICONIC FILM COLLECTION, releasing on 4K Ultra HD disc and Digital on November 26, 2024 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. This must-own collection consists of some of the most unforgettable and groundbreaking films of all time including Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, Vertigo, North By Northwest, Psycho, and The Birds.

In partnership with Warner Bros. and Paramount Home Entertainment, the collection features the newly released 4K Ultra HD remasters of North by Northwest and To Catch a Thief. It’s the very first time you can own all six films together on 4K Ultra HD disc and includes digital codes of each film.

The premium book style-packaging consists of rare photos, bios, trivia, and original cover art by renowned artist Tristan Eaton. It features over 15 hours of revealing bonus features including Psycho Uncut (the extended version of the movie originally seen in theaters), audio interviews with Alfred Hitchcock, behind-the-scenes featurettes, rare production photographs, creative storyboards, insightful feature commentaries, and so much more! It is limited-edition item and will be available to purchase at participating retailers including Amazon and GRUV.

Starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly, Rear Window is Alfred Hitchcock’s voyeuristic masterpiece about a photographer who develops an obsession after thinking he witnessed a neighbor’s murder. To Catch a Thief, courtesy of Paramount Pictures, stars Cary Grant along with Grace Kelly and centers on a reformed jewel thief in the French Riviera. Considered one of Hitchcock’s greatest cinematic achievements, Vertigo stars James Stewart and Kim Novak in a dizzying web of mistaken identity, passion and murder. North by Northwest, courtesy of Warner Bros., stars Cary Grant alongside Eva Marie Saint as a man on the run who is abducted and framed for murder, and it’s considered one of Hitchcock’s most visually stunning films. Perhaps regarded as Hitchcock’s most well-known film, Psycho stars Janet Leigh and Anthony Perkins as a mild-mannered motel manager who turns out to be not what he seems. Finally, Hitchcock’s one true “monster” movie, The Birds, stars Tippi Hedren as she fights to survive an unexplainable attack by birds in a quiet seaside town.

ALFRED HITCHCOCK FILMS INCLUDE:

Rear Window

To Catch A Thief (NEW TO 4K ULTRA HD)

Vertigo

North By Northwest (NEW TO 4K ULTRA HD)

Psycho (including Psycho Uncut)

The Birds

BONUS FEATURES INCLUDE:

REAR WINDOW (1954) : Rear Window Ethics: An Original Documentary A Conversation with Screenwriter John Michael Hayes Pure Cinema: Through the Eyes of the Master Breaking Barriers: The Sound of Hitchcock Hitchcock/Truffaut Masters of Cinema Production Photographs Theatrical Trailer Re-release Trailer Narrated by James Stewart Feature Commentary with John Fawell, Author of Hitchcock’s Rear Window: the Well Made Film

TO CATCH A THIEF (1955) : Filmmaker Focus: Leonard Maltin on To Catch a Thief Behind the Gates: Cary Grant and Grace Kelly (2009) Commentary by Dr. Drew Casper, Hitchcock Film Historian, and more!

VERTIGO (1958) : Obsessed with Vertigo: New Life of Hitchcock’s Masterpiece Partners in Crime: Hitchcock’s Collaborators Foreign Censorship Ending Hitchcock/Truffaut Feature Commentary with Film Director William Friedkin Theatrical Trailer Restoration Theatrical Trailer 100 Years of Universal: The Lew Wasserman Era

NORTH BY NORTHWEST (1959) : North by Northwest: Cinematography, Score, and the Art of the Edit Destination Hitchcock: The Making of North by Northwest The Master’s Touch: Hitchcock’s Signature Style North by Northwest: One for the Ages A Guided Tour with Alfred Hitchcock Commentary by Screenwriter Ernest Lehman

PSYCHO (1960) : Psycho Uncut The extended version of the movie as seen in theaters in 1960 is exactly as intended by Alfred Hitchcock. The Making of Psycho Psycho Sound In The Master’s Shadow: Hitchcock’s Legacy Hitchcock/Truffaut Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho The Shower Scene: With and Without Music The Shower Sequence: Storyboards by Saul Bass The Psycho Archives Posters and Psycho Ads Lobby Cards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Production Photographs Psycho Theatrical Trailers Psycho Re-release Trailers Feature Commentary with Stephen Rebello, author of “Alfred Hitchcock and The Making of Psycho“

THE BIRDS (1963) : The Birds: Hitchcock’s Monster Movie All About The Birds Tippi Hedren’s Screen Test Deleted Scenes The Original Ending Hitchcock/Truffaut The Birds Is Coming (Universal International Newsreel) Suspense Story: National Press Club Hears Hitchcock (Universal International Newsreel) Theatrical Trailer 100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics 100 Years of Universal: The Lot

