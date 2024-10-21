SHAKIRA Announces Dates For 2025’s “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”

Global superstar Shakira has officially announced a run of 2025 stadium and arena dates across North America on her highly anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, produced by Live Nation. Following incredible fan demand and production changes, Shakira announced last week that the 2024 North American leg will be rescheduled to spring 2025, with several markets now upgraded to stadiums.

The North America dates will now kick off Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Charlotte, NC, at Bank of America Stadium, followed by a massive show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, along with stops in Toronto, ON, Boston, MA, Miami, FL, Las Vegas, NV and more before wrapping up on Monday, June 30 in San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park. Known for her electrifying and energetic performances, Shakira will showcase songs from her latest album alongside iconic hits from her outstanding catalog.

TICKETS: Fans can register for an Artist Presale now through Tuesday, October 22 at 11:59pm ET at Shakira.com for access to tickets. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, October 25 at 12PM local time.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 23 at 12pm local time until Thursday, October 24 at 11:59 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, a meet & greet and photo op with Shakira, an autographed item, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, an exclusive VIP merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

The 2025 North America dates will follow Shakira’s record-breaking Latin America leg, which has already set new benchmarks. In less than 2 hours, 18 stadium shows sold out, with over 950,000 tickets purchased. Shakira made history by adding a 5th show in Mexico City, becoming the first female artist to achieve this milestone. In Colombia, she shattered records again, becoming the first female artist to perform in 5 stadiums across the country. With these additional dates, the total number of shows for this leg now stands at 21. Starting on February 11, 2025, Shakira will begin her journey across Latin America, visiting Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Chile.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is a tribute to Shakira’s popular music, with a look toward the future. Inspired by her album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, this tour promotes empowerment and strength, which Shakira seeks to convey to multiple generations of fans — those who have never seen her live and those who have been waiting for her return for many years.

With a new production designed with the highest technology, her biggest hits, new songs, and several surprises, the tour aims to be an unforgettable experience, both visually and musically. In this return to the stages of Latin America, Shakira seeks to create a space where her fans can share and celebrate with her the power of personal rebirth like a diamond that is forged under pressure and emerges stronger and brighter after facing adversity.

Last month, Shakira released “Soltera,” an infectious afrobeats female anthem, which has already climbed to the Global Top 50 on Spotify, as well as #1 on the radio in several countries. The music video for “Soltera” was viewed over 11 million times within the first 4 days of launch. Watch HERE and listen HERE.

This is Shakira’s first tour since 2018, when she wowed fans at sold out stadiums and arenas around the planet with the El Dorado World Tour, cementing her reputation as “an international pop goddess” (Rolling Stone).

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 North America Dates

Tue May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Thu May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Tue May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Sat May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Wed Jun 04 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 06 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Wed Jun 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Jun 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sun Jun 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Jun 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sun Jun 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Jun 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sat Jun 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Mon Jun 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

About Shakira

Shakira is a Colombian singer-songwriter and multi-GRAMMY® award winner. She has sold over 95 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards including three GRAMMYs®, twelve Latin GRAMMYs®, and multiple World Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. She is the most-viewed female Latin artist, and one of the top-10 artists of all time on YouTube with over 27 billion cumulative views, and the most-streamed female Latin artist of all time on Spotify.

Most recently, Shakira released her twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran to rave reviews. The album is a dazzling testament to her resilience and strength, as well as music’s power to transform the most trying experiences into precious moments. In the first 24 hours it was released, the album became the most streamed album 2024 and was certified 7x Platinum.

Shakira’s previous album El Dorado ranked #1 on iTunes in 37 Countries, won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Latin GRAMMY® Awards, and Best Latin Pop Album at the 2018 GRAMMY® Awards. With over 12 billion streams, it is one of the most-streamed female albums of all time. In 24 hours, “SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53” made history both on Spotify with over 14 million streams and on YouTube with over 52 million views. The song debuted at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is another historic moment for Shakira as she is the first solo woman to debut in the Top 10 on the chart with a song recorded in Spanish. It is also the Spanish language song with the most streams in a single day in Spotify history. In September, Shakira received the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards and in honor of her award put on a breathtaking performance of her greatest hits.

Less than a week after releasing her critically acclaimed new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira surprised a crowd of over 40,000 people, the largest audience for a performance in Times Square and larger than any New Year’s Eve crowd, with a mesmerizing performance at the TSX Stage in Times Square. Watch HERE.

