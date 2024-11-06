UFC Legend Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone Set To Star In ‘WINTER: BATTLEGROUND’

UFC legend Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is set to take on a new challenge as the lead in WINTER: BATTLEGROUND, an explosive sci-fi action film slated for release in early 2025. Epic Pictures Group will show an exclusive trailer and footage at the American Film Market in Las Vegas this November. Known for his fearless fighting spirit, Cowboy brings his signature grit to the role of a battle-hardened warrior in a post-apocalyptic world, where he must lead a team against powerful forces in an AI-controlled wasteland.

Directed by David Christopher Pitt, WINTER: BATTLEGROUND promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat thrills and showcases Cerrone’s transition from octagon to on-screen hero. Currently in post-production, the film is set to release in 2025.

In addition to his new film role, Cerrone has also announced his return to the UFC to reach an incredible career milestone of 50 fights. The fighter-turned-actor is set to face off in the octagon once again, bringing his unmatched tenacity back to the sport that made him a household name. Fans are eagerly anticipating seeing Cowboy’s return to UFC and his debut in a major film, where he will continue to demonstrate the relentless dedication and charisma that have defined his career both inside and outside the cage.

“WINTER: BATTLEGROUND is more than just a film; it’s a testament to resilience and the spirit of fighting against all odds,” states Producer Jeffrey Decker. “With Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone leading the charge, we’re thrilled to take audiences on a thrilling journey through a dystopian world where courage and camaraderie are the ultimate weapons. This project marks an exciting new chapter for Cowboy, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Deep in the forest, the last free man in America battles a team of assassins sent by a corrupt and tyrannical government ruled by Artificial Intelligence. WINTER: BATTLEGROUND is directed by David Christopher Pitt, written by Will Radcliffe and produced by Jeffrey Decker, Johnny Tabor and David Christopher Pitt. The film stars Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (Lights Out, Place of Bones), Johnny Messner (Black Heat, Call Her King) and Kayleigh Gilbert (TV’s “Don’t Look Deeper,” Spiral Farm).

“Get ready for a knockout experience with Winter Battleground! We’re turning up the intensity, headlined by none other than Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. UFC fans know his fearless style, and now he’s bringing that same unstoppable energy to the big screen,” notes Epic Pictures CEO, Patrick Ewald. “This film promises heart-pounding action, adrenaline-pumping thrills, and every moment packing a punch you won’t forget. Buckle up—it’s going to be a wild ride!”

Patrick Ewald of Epic Pictures Group is Producer on the project and has provided the production investment. The film will be released in 2025.