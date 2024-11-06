WEDNESDAY 13 Announces “There’s No Such Thing As Monsters” Tour

The Duke of Spook, WEDNESDAY 13, has emerged to announce that he will be hitting the road next spring for an exciting North American headline run.
The “There’s No Such Things As Monsters” Tour kicks off Friday, March 14, in Las Vegas, NV, and will haunt a slew of major cities across the US and Canada, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, New York City, and Toronto among others before wrapping up in Colorado Springs, CO on Saturday, May 3. Support will come from Stitched Up Heart, Dead Rabbits, and I Ya Toyah.
WEDNESDAY 13 comments: “We are thrilled to announce our upcoming 2025 tour. After spending the last year and a half celebrating the music of my former band Murderdolls, I’m excited to get back to my solo music. The debut album, ‘Transylvania 90210,’ was released 20 years ago and the upcoming live set will reflect that album and the earlier WEDNESDAY 13 material. Also you can expect to hear new music from our forthcoming Napalm Records release due in early 2025. We can’t wait to see you all on tour!”
Artist presale begins Wednesday, November 6, with passcode “W13”, and general sale starts Friday, November 8, at 10:00 AM EDT. For more information, visit the band’s official website. VIP packages are also available.
Make sure to get your tickets now before they’re gone, and stay tuned for new music arriving around the tour in early 2025.
WEDNESDAY 13 — There’s No Such Things As Monsters North American Tour
w/ Stitched Up Heart, Dead Rabbits, I Ya Toyah
03/14/25: Las Vegas, NV @ Count’s Vamp’d
03/15/25: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky
03/16/25: Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
03/18/25: Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
03/19/25: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
03/21/25: Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
03/22/25: Pomona, CA @ Glass House
03/23/25: San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
03/25/25: Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
03/26/25: Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad
03/28/25: San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
03/29/25: Dallas, TX @ Trees
03/30/25: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/01/25: Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
04/02/25: Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord
04/04/25: Atlanta, GA @ The Loft @ Centerstage
04/05/25: Raleigh, NC @ Chapel Of Bones
04/06/25: Greenville, SC @ Radio Room
04/08/25: Baltimore, MD @ Zen West
04/09/25: Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho
04/10/25: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
04/12/25: Hampton Beach, NH @ Wallys
04/13/25: Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electrique
04/15/25: Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
04/16/25: Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
04/18/25: New York, NY @ The Gramercy
04/19/25: Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
04/20/25: Lititz, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box
04/22/25: Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse
04/23/25: Cleveland, OH @ Mercury
04/25/25: Columbus, OH @ The Kings Of Clubs
04/26/25: Flint, MI @ Machine Shop
04/27/25: Cadillac, MI @ Venue Event Center
04/29/25: Joliet, IL @ The Forge
04/30/25: Madison, WI @ The Annex
05/02/25: Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
05/03/25: Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
