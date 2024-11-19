POST MALONE To Hit The Road In 2025 On “Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour”

9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone is set to embark on his biggest headlining tour to date with Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, kicking off in April 2025. Known for redefining the modern concert experience with his genre-blending sound and electrifying stage presence, Post will bring a massive production to 25 stadiums across the United States and Canada.

Beginning April 29 at Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, produced by Live Nation and sponsored by T-Mobile, the official wireless partner of The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, promises fans a concert experience filled with a mix of his biggest hits, fan favorites, and brand new songs from his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion, released August 2024. With venues that include Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and the iconic Citi Field in New York City, Post Malone is set to deliver unforgettable performances across North America before wrapping up July 1 at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

Adding to the excitement, Post Malone will be joined by the breakout sensation Jelly Roll, whose recent crossover hits and authentic storytelling have made him a powerful voice in modern country music. Fans will also enjoy the eclectic sounds of Sierra Ferrell on select dates, whose genre-defying style and soul-stirring vocals make her an exceptional addition to this star-studded lineup.

Post released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was just nominated for a GRAMMY® award for “Best Country Album.” Included on the album was hit single “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen which crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained at #1 for six consecutive weeks. “I Had Some Help” also landed the #1 title on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart for 2024 and was just nominated for a GRAMMY® for “Best Country Song” and “Best Country Duo/Group Performance.”

TICKETS: Fans in the U.S. and Canada can register for access to tickets in the Artist Presale now at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone. Tickets will be available first starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Wednesday, November 20. The Artist Presale will begin on Friday, November 22. Additional presales will run ahead of the general onsale beginning on Tuesday, November 26 at 12pm local time at livenation.com

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, November 20 at 12pm local time until Monday, November 25 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

As the official wireless partner of the tour, T-Mobile is giving customers exclusive access to preferred tickets at every U.S. tour stop — even sold-out shows. T-Mobile customers can get their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show, just another benefit of having Magenta Status, the Un-carrier’s suite of premium perks and experiences. For more information, visit t-mobile.com/music.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, pre-show VIP Lounge access, exclusive VIP gift item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

POST MALONE PRESENTS: THE BIG ASS STADIUM TOUR 2025 DATES:

Tue Apr 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium^

Sat May 03 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^

Wed May 07 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^

Fri May 09 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium^

Sun May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium^

Tue May 13 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium^

Sun May 18 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field^

Tue May 20 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium^

Thu May 22 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field^

Sat May 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Wed May 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium^

Thu May 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^

Sat May 31 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Mon Jun 02 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium

Wed Jun 04 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Sun Jun 08 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium*

Tue Jun 10 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 13 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun Jun 15 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

Sat Jun 21 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium*

Tue Jun 24 – Boise, ID – Albertsons Stadium

Thu Jun 26 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Sat Jun 28 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Tue Jul 01 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

*Without Jelly Roll

^With Sierra Ferrell