CRAZY LIXX Debuts ‘Midnight Rebels’ Single from Highly Anticipated ‘Thrill of the Bite’ Album

Swedish hard rockers CRAZY LIXX are thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated new studio album, ‘Thrill Of The Bite’, set for release on February 14th, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Today, to get a first “bite” of the new record, CRAZY LIXX shares the first single, “Midnight Rebels”, which is accompanied by an unofficial soundtrack music video, made with clips from the classic 1986 horror movie “Trick Or Treat”, starring Marc Price, Gene Simmons and the late Tony Fields.

Vocalist Danny Rexon expresses his enthusiasm for the new album, by saying: “So stoked to finally reveal the news of our upcoming album, set to be released in February 2025. Even though we did release some new songs on the compilation album earlier this year, it has been quite a while since the fans got a proper full length studio album with all originals, but now we can finally announce that that time is soon upon us. And dare I say that this album is one really worth waiting for? Personally, I’m really proud and happy with how it came out and I think that the response to the two singles we’ve put out so far (“Call Of The Wild” and “Little Miss Dangerous”) gives us a clear indication that our fans seem to agree.”

Rexon also comments on the first single: “And just to sweeten the good news even more here we are with another banger from the upcoming album, called ‘Midnight Rebels’. Probably one of the happier and more party-friendly songs on the album, but still with that darker lyrical theme (which you might have guessed by now, no?). Happy listening, hope you guys enjoy it!”

Since the latest studio album release with ‘Street Lethal’ back in the winter of 2021, fans have been eager to hear new CRAZY LIXX material, and even though the compilation album ‘Two Shots At Glory’ (2024) gave the listeners some covers, fresh takes on old songs, and a couple of new tracks, this next studio album is what they have all been dying to hear.

‘Thrill Of The Bite’ promises to elevate CRAZY LIXX’s rock music to new heights. Following the success of their previous album ‘Street Lethal’ (2021), this new record is packed with powerful anthems, memorable riffs and melodies, electrifying guitar solos, and the larger-than-life sing-along energy that fans have come to expect from the band, delivering what is already shaping up to be one of the bands strongest works in their 20+ year career.

The album features tracks that highlight the band’s ability to balance their nostalgic, sleaze-metal roots with their love for the 80s and early 90s, drawing inspiration from the flamboyant heavy metal and movies of that era alike. CRAZY LIXX have teased a few tracks, suggesting a turn to a heavier, riff-driven style while maintaining their signature melodic choruses and glam-influenced attitude.

With ‘Thrill Of The Bite’, CRAZY LIXX are poised to continue their reign as one of Sweden’s premier retro hard rock bands, solidifying their legacy in the global scene while pushing their creative boundaries even further.

‘Thrill Of The Bite’ Track List:

1. Highway Hurricane

2. Who Said Rock N’ Roll Is Dead

3. Little Miss Dangerous

4. Call Of The Wild

5. Recipe For Revolution

6. Run Run Wild

7. Midnight Rebels

8. Hunt For Danger

9. Final Warning

10. Stick It Out