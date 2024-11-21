The MAC MILLER Estate Sets January Release Date For Posthumous ‘Balloonerism’ Album

After teasing its forthcoming release this past weekend at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the Mac Miller Estate announces the release of his album Balloonerism. Alongside the album’s formal announcement, the Estate is sharing the trailer for the album’s accompanying film, which is directed by Samuel Mason.

Speaking about the release, his family shares: “Many of Malcolm’s fans are aware of Balloonerism, a full-length album that Malcolm created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014. It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm — to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence.

We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world. With that in mind, we’re happy to announce that Balloonerism will be released on January 17th, 2025.”

The album was born from the same creative period in which Mac was working on Watching Movies with the Sound Off, Delusional Thomas, Faces and more, and represents the creative ambition that he had agnostic of musical genre.

Balloonerism will be available digitally as well as a variety of physical formats including CD, cassette and vinyl. Vinyl will be available as a two LP release across two exclusive variants only available through balloonerism.com – a one-time, limited edition deluxe pressing that features a rainbow foil-wrapped slipcase with white splatter cloud vinyl and a 32-page color booklet featuring photos and lyrics as well as a limited one-time pressing that features clear vinyl.

Pre-order Balloonerism now and stay tuned for more information soon.