CHARLI XCX Announces Dates For “BRAT 2025 – ARENA TOUR”

CHARLI XCX has announced details of her highly-anticipated 2025 US headlining arena tour – CHARLI XCX – BRAT 2025 – ARENA TOUR. Let’s face it: you got here because you want to see this show, so find all the ticket info below!

TICKETS: Fans can register for first access to tickets in the Artist Presale now at livemu.sc/charlixcx.

The Artist Presale will begin on Tuesday, November 26 at 10AM local time and the general onsale starts on Tuesday, November 26 at 2PM local time at CharliXCX.com. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available and fans can visit vipnation.com for more information.

CHARLI XCX – BRAT 2025 – ARENA TOUR:

April 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

April 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

April 28 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

April 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 01 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

ABOUT CHARLI XCX

Avant-pop and electronic superstar Charli xcx has become an iconic figure in the arts, having helped expand the landscape of popular music over the last decade by seamlessly traversing the underground and mainstream with her artistic output. Over the course of a trailblazing career, the multi-hyphenate creative has earned critical acclaim for her innovative style and entrepreneurial spirit and seen her forward-thinking approach reshape pop culture in the process.

She released her sixth studio album ‘BRAT’ in June which stands as the most critically acclaimed album of the year and landed at Number 1 on the UK Official Album Chart in October. ‘BRAT’ has well and truly made its mark on the cultural zeitgeist this year; the audacious campaign has seen Charli cause roadblocks around the world with her pop-up ‘PARTYGIRL’ DJ sets, break the internet with viral videos and surprise collaborations with the likes of Billie Eilish, Lorde, Addison Rae, Robyn, Yung Lean, Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, and Rachel Sennott and introduce a new tone of green to the social lexicon.

The album was nominated for the Mercury Prize 2024 while ‘Guess featuring Billie Eilish’ debuted at Number 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart, making Charli the first British artist to land at the top of the charts this year. In October, Charli followed it up with ‘Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat’ – a brand-new version of the critically acclaimed album featuring reimagined takes and innovative reworks of tracks from ‘BRAT’ featuring the likes of Julian Casablancas, Bon Iver, The 1975, Shygirl, Ariana Grande, Caroline Polachek and more.

Charli has also been working on multiple film & TV projects following the breakout success of her Barbie soundtrack contribution ‘Speed Drive’ last year. She is co-executive producing the score for the A24 film ‘Mother Mary’ with Jack Antonoff and also producing original music for Benito Skinner’s series ‘Overcompensating’ on Prime Video. In addition, Charli will star in the Daniel Goldhaber remake of 1978 cult horror film ‘Faces of Death’ and Greg Araki’s erotic thriller ‘I Want Your Sex’.

Her lasting impact was cemented last year when Charli was honoured with the Visionary Award at the annual Ivor Novellos in London, while she also received the Powerhouse Award at Billboard’s Women In Music ceremony in March and the ASCAP Global Impact Award in May.

