Music News

MIKE TRAMP Shares New Single/Video For “Till Death Do Us Part”

Written by on

“Till Death Do Us Part” is the latest single from renowned rock vocalist and guitarist Mike Tramp. The track comes from his newest studio album, “Songs of White Lion – Vol. II,” released via Frontiers Music Srl. The album features ten tracks that reimagine select cuts from Tramp’s former band, White Lion. A brand-new music video for “Till Death Do Us Part” accompanies the release and can be viewed below.

Regarding the new album, Mike Tramp shared:

“Would Leonardo da Vinci have re-painted the Mona Lisa if he had gotten a second chance? That, we will never know. But I can say for sure that I am beyond thrilled to have had the opportunity to re-record and sing the songs I wrote between 1983 and 1990. Today, I have a much better understanding of how I want to express these songs with my voice than I did in my 20s—it’s just a fact. I’ve seized the chance, and ‘Songs of White Lion’ represents a whole new chapter. In fact, it is current.”

Tramp is currently on tour supporting “Songs of White Lion – Vol. II.” For the latest tour dates, visit here.