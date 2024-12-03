KENDRICK LAMAR and SZA Announce Stadium Dates For 2025 “Grand National Tour”

Hip hop icons Kendrick Lamar and SZA will take over 19 stadiums across North America for the Grand National Tour, presented by Live Nation, pgLang and Top Dawg Entertainment. Full routing and ticket information can be found below.
TICKETS: Exclusive Cash App Visa Card pre-sale Wednesday, December 4th at 10 am local time. General on-sale starts Friday, December 6th at 10 am local time on grandnationaltour.com
GRAND NATIONAL TOUR DATES:
Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
Apr 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Apr 26 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
Apr 29 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 03 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
May 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
May 08 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 09 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 12 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
May 17 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 27 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
May 29 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
May 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Jun 04 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center
Jun 06 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Jun 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Jun 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Jun 16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Jun 18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium
CASH APP VISA CARD PRESALE:
The first tickets for US dates to the Grand National Tour will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App.
- Beginning Wednesday, December 4th starting at 10am local time through Thursday, December 5th at 10pm local time, Cash App Card cardholders can unlock the earliest access to tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.
- In addition to the Cash App Card Presale, Cash App Card holders will receive a 20% instant discount on all official Grand National Tour merch purchased on-site with Cash App Card.
- For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/exclusives/kendrickandsza
