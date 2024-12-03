KENDRICK LAMAR and SZA Announce Stadium Dates For 2025 “Grand National Tour”

Hip hop icons Kendrick Lamar and SZA will take over 19 stadiums across North America for the Grand National Tour, presented by Live Nation, pgLang and Top Dawg Entertainment. Full routing and ticket information can be found below.

TICKETS: Exclusive Cash App Visa Card pre-sale Wednesday, December 4th at 10 am local time. General on-sale starts Friday, December 6th at 10 am local time on grandnationaltour.com

GRAND NATIONAL TOUR DATES:

Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Apr 26 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Apr 29 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

May 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 09 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Jun 04 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Jun 06 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Jun 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Jun 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Jun 16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium

CASH APP VISA CARD PRESALE:

The first tickets for US dates to the Grand National Tour will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App.

Beginning Wednesday, December 4th starting at 10am local time through Thursday, December 5th at 10pm local time, Cash App Card cardholders can unlock the earliest access to tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

In addition to the Cash App Card Presale, Cash App Card holders will receive a 20% instant discount on all official Grand National Tour merch purchased on-site with Cash App Card.

For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/exclusives/kendrickandsza