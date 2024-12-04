TREMONTI Releases Music Video for Title Track “The End Will Show Us How” From Forthcoming Album

With their sixth studio album The End Will Show Us How slated for release in five weeks, Tremonti is back with the fourth track available in advance of the album. The title track, “The End Will Show Us How,” kicks off with the signature fingerpicking that has been a facet of Mark’s entire career.

Singing about the moment of clarity that comes from the decisions made throughout life, Tremonti paints a reflective portrait that becomes instantly relatable to every listener. Backed by Eric Friedman (guitars), Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums), world-renowned guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Mark Tremonti delivers another mid-tempo classic to the Tremonti catalog. The song is now available via all digital service providers and the music video can be seen below:

With a musical catalog that includes 18 previously released full length albums from his work with Creed, Alter Bridge and various solo endeavors, the new album entitled The End Will Show Us How is scheduled for global release on January 10, 2025, via longtime partner, Napalm Records. Mark Tremonti is back with a collection of 12 original compositions that continues his musical evolution while showcasing his ability to write memorable songs – something he has done for nearly three decades. The new album is now available for pre-order here: https://lnk.to/TREMONTI-TheEndWillShowUsHow.

Tremonti’s musicianship and songwriting is on full display on each song on The End Will Show Us How. Tracks like “It’s Not Over,” “I’ll Take My Chances” and “All The Wicked Things” show that Mark continues to create compositions that continue to engage audiences comprised of both old and new fans alike. “Nails” is a musical idea that Mark has had for years and finally found the inspiration to complete. “Tomorrow We Will Fail” is an inspirational piece that talks about not putting off until tomorrow, something you can conquer today. “Now That I’ve Made It” is a message for anyone who has ever had anyone doubt them and try to hold them back from following their dreams. The album opener “The Mother, The Earth and I” is a personal favorite of Mark’s and the song sets the tone for what fans can expect from the rest of the album. The song talks about all people’s connection to the planet Earth regardless of personal differences. The visually captivating music video depicts the message of the song with cinematic visuals created by director J.T. Ibanez (Sevendust, Hawthorne Heights, Loveless) and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/cgXZJEpjw5M?si=xjX-twCXH3_v8NSL. The debut single “Just Too Much” is currently in the Top 30 at Active Rock radio and moving up the charts with a bullet. An official music video for the single, also directed by J.T. Ibanez, can be seen here: https://youtu.be/pA8LZ-CMK4A?si=KAaG64th5qSsvon4. The End Will Show Us How was produced by longtime friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette – the producer Mark has worked with exclusively since 2007.

“The End Will Show Us How” Track List:

1. The Mother, The Earth and I

2. One More Time

3. Just Too Much

4. Nails

5. It’s Not Over

6. The End Will Show Us How

7. Tomorrow We Will Fail

8. I’ll Take My Chances

9. The Bottom

10. Live In Fear

11. Now That I’ve Made It

12. All The Wicked Things

The End Will Show Us How Tour 2025

01/14/25 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan

01/16/25 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser

01/17/25 – Oslo, NO – John Dee

01/19/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega

01/20/25 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater

01/21/25 – Prague, CZ – Palac Akropolis

01/23/25 – Krakow, PL – Hype Park

01/25/25 – Zurich, CH – Komplex 457

01/27/25 – Milan, IT – Magazzini Generali

01/28/25 – Vienna, AT – Szene

01/30/25 – Munich, DE – Technikum

01/31/25 – Frankfurt, DE – Zoom

02/01/25 – Cologne, DE – Kantine

02/02/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

02/03/25 – Tilburg, NL – O13

02/05/25 – Bristol, GB – Academy

02/06/25 – Glasgow,GB – SWG3 Galvanizers

02/07/25 – Belfast, GB – Limelight 1

02/09/25 – Dublin, IE – Academy

02/11/25 – Birmingham, GB – Institute 1

02/13/25 – Manchester, GB – O2 Ritz

02/14/25 – London, GB – O2 Kentish Town Forum

02/16/25 – Paris, FR – Alhambra

02/17/25 – Antwerp, BE – Trix