PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON Featured On Season 9 of Netflix’s ‘QUEER EYE’ — Season 9 Now Streaming!

Netflix’s QUEER EYE, streaming today (Dec 11). Featured on episode 3 of season 9, Piff will receive a fresh makeover before accepting a special award and proposing to his long-time girlfriend, Jade Simone . Fans can catch legendary comedian and magician Piff The Magic Dragon (John van der Put) is appearing in the new season of, streaming today (Dec 11). Featured on episode 3 of season 9, Piff will receive a fresh makeover before accepting a special award and proposing to his long-time girlfriend,

Season 9 Synopsis: Nine times the charm! This season, Queer Eye brings its transformative magic to the iconic city of Las Vegas, where the Fab Five, now joined by interior designer Jeremiah Brent, meet a fresh group of individuals ready for a life-changing experience. From a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence to a dedicated librarian in need of a change, watch as the Fab Five light up Sin City and transform the lives of their heroes in spectacular Vegas style.

In addition to QUEER EYE, Piff is currently in the ninth year of his widely popular, award-winning Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino. Other credits include being named one of Variety’s Top Ten Comics to Watch, winning TBS’ TOURNAMENT OF LAUGHS, and becoming the first act ever to win Best Comedian, Best Magician, and Best Headliner at the Best of Las Vegas Awards. He also competed (and lost) on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT, appeared on PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, opened for Mumford & Sons, and was awarded 2024’s Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts (The Magic Castle), joining previous winners such as Penn & Teller, David Blaine, and Siegfried & Roy.

About Piff The Magic Dragon:

Piff the Magic Dragon has won over America since his breakout performances on America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us. While the billboard may call him “The Loser of America’s Got Talent,” Piff is anything but. Named one of Variety’s Top Ten Comics to Watch and crowned champion of TBS’ Tournament of Laughs, Piff made history as the first performer to win Best Comedian, Best Magician, and Best Headliner at the Best of Las Vegas Awards. For nearly a decade, Piff and his legendary co-star, Mr. Piffles—the World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™—have headlined the iconic Flamingo Hotel and Casino, playing to over 500,000 guests.

Though Mr. Piffles recently passed after more than 5,000 unforgettable performances, his legacy lives on with Mr. Piffles 2.0, his equally magical successor. In addition to performing on stage, Piff recently released his first comedy special, Reptile Dysfunction, filmed at the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre in Las Vegas.