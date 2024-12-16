SHANIA TWAIN Announces Limited Run of Tour Dates For 2025!

Due to incredible fan demand, top-selling female country pop artist of all time Shania Twain today announced a final series of summer 2025 tour dates across the U.S. The summer run marks the last chance for fans to see this live show and rounds off an extraordinary two years of sold-out performances and unforgettable shows. Shania’s 2023 Queen of Me Tour included over 70 dates across North America and Europe, and her acclaimed Las Vegas residency, Shania Twain: COME ON OVER, featured over 70 performances.

Produced by Live Nation, the limited run will kick off on Saturday, July 19, in Buffalo, NY, at Darien Lake Amphitheater, with additional stops in Saratoga Springs, Gilford, Hershey, and more before wrapping up on Friday, August 1 in Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 20 at 10am local at ShaniaTwain.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, group photo with your party and Shania Twain, exclusive autographed item, specially designed merchandise bundle, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

SHANIA TWAIN 2025 TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 19 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Jul 20 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Tue Jul 22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Thu Jul 24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Sat Jul 26 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Jul 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Fri Aug 01 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

MORE ABOUT SHANIA TWAIN

Global Superstar, Celebrated Songwriter, and Style Icon Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY winner and one of music and fashion’s most renowned trailblazers. With six albums released and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Twain remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time. Her hits include “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”. Shania was the first artist in history to release 3 consecutive diamond-certified albums. Twain’s first album in 15 years, NOW, was released in September 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over 3 years to top the all-genre chart. The release was followed by a year-long sold-out NOW World Tour. In 2021, Shaniakicked off her second residency in Las Vegas called “Let’s Go!” which completely sold out and continued through September 2022. In July 2022, Netflix released “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl,” a brand-new, career-spanning documentary on Twain’s life and career with an accompanying Highlightsalbum. Most recently, Shania released her sixth full-length album Queen of Me on February 3, 2023, via Republic Nashville, which received glowing reviews from NPR, Rolling Stone, Consequence, Billboard, Variety, and many more. In April 2023, Shania kicked off her sold-out global Queen of Me tour, which ran through November 2023, and was one of the Top 10 highest-grossing country tours of the year. This year, Shania returned to Las Vegas for her third residency entitled “Come On Over – All The Hits!”.