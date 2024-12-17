THE JOE SCHMO SHOW: TBS Sets Premiere Date For Re-Imagined Reality TV Hoax Series

TBS has officially set the premiere date for “The Joe Schmo Show,” the reality hoax comedy for Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 9:00PM ET/PT. Hosted by five-time Emmy Award nominee, Cat Deeley, the show-within-a show takes aim at the absurdity of reality TV by making Ben, an electrician from Baltimore, believe he is competing for a chance to win $100,000 on a popular game show when he is, in fact, surrounded by a cast of highly skilled improv comedians.

“The modern revival of The Joe Schmo Show is the perfect complement to TBS’ best-in-class comedy lineup,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks. “Filled with heart and hilarious reality game show hijinks, the series will completely immerse our audiences in the ruse, taking them on a wild ride and keeping them rooting for our protagonist week to week.”

Each of?the series’ ten episodes provides a?groundbreaking, behind-the-scenes look?as the actors and entire working crew scramble to keep Ben from discovering the hoax, something made more difficult by the increasingly over-the-top format?of the?show.?With each challenge, the stakes grow higher as production is forced to pivot storylines, and castmates, who Ben?sees as competition, improvise strategies to pave the path to his victory.

MTV Entertainment Studios and Fly On The Wall Entertainment produced “The Joe Schmo Show” for TBS with creators Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, (“Deadpool”) alongside Executive Producer and Showrunner Dave Kneebone.