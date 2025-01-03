Mahesh Pailoor’s ‘Paper Flowers’ Now Playing The 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival

“Paper Flowers,” directed by Mahesh Pailoor (Blacklist, S.W.A.T.), an inspirational film playing at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival. Mahesh’s second feature film after “Brahmin Bulls.” His award-winning work has been showcased globally at festivals and institutions like SXSW, Cannes Lions, and the Smithsonian.

“Paper Flowers” is based on a true story. The film follows Shalin, portrayed by Kapil Talwalkar (Night Court), a USC graduate whose quest for global change through the Peace Corps is cut short by a life-altering terminal cancer diagnosis. Talwalkar’s portrayal of Shalin is both heartfelt and nuanced, capturing the essence of a young man facing unimaginable challenges with grace and resilience. Returning home, Shalin finds strength in family and rekindles a romance with his high school love, Fiona, portrayed by Olivia Liang (Kung Fu), whose support becomes a beacon of hope in his darkest moments. Their chemistry is palpable, bringing authenticity and emotional depth to their rekindled romance. Embracing life’s fleeting beauty, he pens a heartfelt manifesto, “Thank You, Cancer,” that goes viral in the Huffington Post, urging the world to cherish every moment.

The supporting cast includes, Faran Tahir (Iron Man) portrayal of Shalin’s father is particularly poignant as he tries to protect his son by urging him to become a doctor and objecting to Shalin’s relationship with Fiona. Coming from a conservative Indian American background, Shalin’s father struggles to accept Fiona, who is Taiwanese American, due to cultural and traditional expectations. In contrast, Meera Simhan‘s (Star Trek) role as Shalin’s supportive mother adds depth, as she advocates for him to follow his heart and love who he wants. Karan Soni (Deadpool) plays Shalin’s best friend, bringing levity to the film, providing much-needed moments of humor and warmth. West Liang (Big Sky) portrays Fiona’s father, offering a compassionate and accepting perspective, further enriching the dynamics within the story. Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do!) as Shalin’s compassionate doctor adds a layer of empathy and care during difficult times.

Mahesh Pailoor’s poetic direction, along with Aakash Raj’s cinematography, and Kristin Øhrn Dyrud’s musical score create a rich experience. Pailoor’s ability to bridge cultures is evident, making “Paper Flowers” a touching, universal story.

Produced by Asit Yvas, Shalin’s cousin, “Paper Flowers” draws from Yvas’s own family experiences. The screenplay, crafted by Mary Krell-Oishi, Mahesh Pailoor, and Asit Yvas, is as delicate and profound as its title suggests.

Shalin’s personal connection to Palm Springs is highlighted as he attended Coachella in April 2015, just before his passing, turning it into a memorable pre-honeymoon event. The Palm Springs International Film Festival runs from January 2nd to January 13th, 2025.

The Awards Gala on January 3rd features Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Adrien Brody, and Colman Domingo. For more information, visit psiff.org.