Official Trailer For Hala Matar’s ‘ELECTRA’ Starring Maria Bakalov Makes Striking Debut!

Check out the official trailer for ‘ELECTRA’ – a seductive new psychological thriller where glamour, deceit, and danger collide. Academy Award nominee Maria Bakalova (“The Apprentice,” “Borat 2”) stars alongside Abigail Cowen (“Fate: The Winx Saga,” “Redeeming Love”) and Jack Farthing (“Spencer,” “Rain Dogs”) in this stylish descent into chaos. Also appearing is filmmaker Daryl Wein (“How It Ends,” “Something from Tiffany’s”) in a supporting role.

Marking the directorial debut of Hala Matar, “Electra” follows two journalists who travel to a lush Italian villa to interview a reclusive musician and his partner. But what begins as a simple assignment quickly spirals into a twisted web of deceit, manipulation, and deadly betrayal.

Matar — already known for her daring fashion work with Moncler, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel — makes history as the first Bahraini woman to release a feature film, bringing a bold new vision to the screen.

Written by Daryl Wein, Hala Matar, and Paul Sado, and produced by Yale Productions, Ring Film, and more, “Electra” delivers elegance, edge, and psychological thrills. Mark your calendar! The film hits theaters and digital platforms May 2nd.