CARLA HARVEY Kicks Off New Chapeter of Her Career With LORDS OF ACID!

Lords of Acid have officially announced that former Butcher Babies singer Carla Harvey is the band’s NEW Acid Queen. Harvey, who left Butcher Babies in mid-2023 to pursue new creative endeavors, now steps into a bold new chapter of her career with Lords of Acid.

Lords of Acid’s manager, Marc Jordan, confirmed: “Carla is set to begin recording vocals for the new Lords of Acid album this winter and will be joining the band on a 27-date US tour in June.”

Says Harvey: “I had three favorite bands in high school: Guns N’ Roses, Pantera, and Lords of Acid. Each one shaped me and uniquely influenced me as an artist. LOA had me hooked from the moment I heard ‘I Sit on Acid’ as a teenager dancing the night away at Detroit’s goth-industrial haven, City Club. My obsession with LOA only grew after I saw Coop’s artwork on the cover of Voodoo-U. Now I get to record an album and go on tour with my industrial heroes! Pinch 16-year-old me—she’ll be the one in the vocal booth. While my new band, The Violent Hour, is set to release its first single in February, I’m adding a bucket list item to my résumé: reigning ‘Acid Queen.’ Praise the Lords!”