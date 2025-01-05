“Goonies Never Say Die!” – Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of ‘The Goonies’ in Astoria, Oregon (June 5-8, 2025)

Get ready, Goonies fans! Astoria, Oregon—the coastal town that served as the iconic backdrop for Richard Donner’s beloved 1985 adventure classic, The Goonies—is gearing up for an unforgettable celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary. “Goonies Weekend,” taking place from June 5 to June 8, 2025, will host fans from around the globe for a weekend filled with nostalgia, adventure, and a chance to relive the magic of this cult classic.

Organized by the official fan community and local partners, “Goonies Weekend” promises four days of exciting events, including:

Film Screenings & Q&A Panels : Watch The Goonies on the big screen once again and hear behind-the-scenes stories from special guests, including cast members and crew.

: Watch The Goonies on the big screen once again and hear behind-the-scenes stories from special guests, including cast members and crew. Treasure Hunts : Channel your inner Mikey and embark on a real-life treasure hunt across Astoria’s landmarks featured in the movie.

: Channel your inner Mikey and embark on a real-life treasure hunt across Astoria’s landmarks featured in the movie. Costume Contests : Dust off your pirate hats and 80s gear for the ultimate Goonies-themed costume competition.

: Dust off your pirate hats and 80s gear for the ultimate Goonies-themed costume competition. Immersive Experiences : Step into the world of The Goonies with live recreations of iconic sets, photo ops, and memorabilia displays.

: Step into the world of The Goonies with live recreations of iconic sets, photo ops, and memorabilia displays. Local Tours: Explore key filming locations, including the famous Goonies House, the old jail, and Haystack Rock at Cannon Beach.

Presale & Registration Info

Presale tickets for premium events and experiences will be available starting March 1, 2025, with general registration opening on March 15, 2025. Certain events have limited capacity, so fans are encouraged to grab their tickets early to ensure they don’t miss out on key activities. Free general registration will remain open throughout the event.

Special Theatrical Re-Release

In anticipation of the anniversary celebrations, The Goonies will return to theaters nationwide for a limited engagement. Presented by Fathom Events and Warner Bros. Discovery, the film will be shown on Sunday, January 19, 2025, and Monday, January 20, 2025, with screenings at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM local time. This special presentation includes an exclusive introduction by cinema legend Leonard Maltin, offering unique insights into the beloved adventure film.

Tickets for the theatrical re-release can be purchased through Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations and to secure your seats, visit the Fathom Events website.

Stay updated on all announcements and ticket releases by visiting the official event websites: The Goondocks and Goonies Weekend.

This once-in-a-lifetime celebration promises to be a treasure trove of memories for fans of The Goonies. So pack your truffle shuffle energy, bring your friends, and get ready to make history with fellow Goonies who never say die!