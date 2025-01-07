THE DARKNESS Reveal Track List For ‘Dreams On Toast’ Album, Release Video For “I Hate Myself” Single

Multi-platinum, award-winning UK rock band THE DARKNESS – singer/guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain, drummer Rufus Taylor – revealed the track listing for their forthcoming eighth studio album Dreams On Toast out on March 28th via Cooking Vinyl and shared the new video for single “I Hate Myself.” Dreams On Toast is a 10-song magnum opus that continues to push The Darkness’ sonic boundaries, offering up unexpected surprises to bedazzle and amaze. Watch the “I Hate Myself” video HERE and pre-order the album HERE.

Produced by Dan Hawkins at Hawkland Studios in Sussex, England, Dreams On Toast flawlessly captures The Darkness in their finest form, celebrating the band’s influences, strengthening their sound, while also embarking on avenues never heard from the band before in a grand display from a passionate, hungry and inspired collective. From the jaunty ‘70s pop genius of lead single ”The Longest Kiss,” searing hard rock of “Rock And Roll Party Cowboy,” heartfelt ‘60s pop balladry of “Hot On My Tail,” huge swaggering anthems of “Mortal Dread” and “Walking Through Fire,” to even creating a country classic with “Cold Hearted Woman,” Dreams On Toast brings all of the wildest fantasies of The Darkness to life.

Dreams On Toast Track Listing:

Rock And Roll Party Cowboy I Hate Myself Hot On My Tail Mortal Dread Don’t Need Sunshine The Longest Kiss The Battle For Gadget Land Cold Hearted Woman Walking Through Fire Weekend In Rome

Directed by famed British photographer and filmmaker and longtime band friend and collaborator, Simon Emmett, the “I Hate Myself” video was captured in one take, unedited, and portrays frontman Justin Hawkins as he has never been seen before. Playing with gender roles, and channeling the spirit of a world-weary, chain-smoking diva with immaculate makeup and long flowing hair, the singer is in self-reflective mode as he chronicles the breakdown of a relationship, while pointing the finger squarely at himself. The video of the self-deprecating glam punk rock song premiered last night on Justin’s widely popular Justin Hawkins Rides Again YouTube channel.

Regarding the video Justin says, “I love working with Simon Emmett. Everything we have collaborated on has turned out great so far. This is no exception. The concept is related to the self-loathing that the song itself lyrically explores. And I feel like the visual accompaniment has taken this song to the next level, and it was already my favourite Darkness song ever. I can’t wait for everybody to see it – it means a lot to me…and I’m here for the conversation. I love you all. I just hate myself.”