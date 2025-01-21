Comedian CALEB HEARON Announces Dates For ‘So True With Caleb Hearon’ Live Tour

The most beloved podcast in the world So True with Caleb Hearon is hitting the road and coming to a city near you! If you’ve ever thought “I wish I could be in the room for one of these” while watching/listening to an episode, now you can! Join Caleb, the crew, and a very special guest for an unforgettable night of laughter, surprises, maybe some spirited debate, romance, etc. This will be unlike any live podcast you’ve ever seen before! (in a good way, we swear)

Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on February 26 at Uptown Theater in Kansas City making stops across North America in Atlanta, Nashville, Vancouver and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on April 12.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, January 21. Additional presales will run throughout the week beforesale begins Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m. the general on- local time at LiveNation.com.

SO TRUE LIVE TOUR WITH CALEB HEARON TOUR DATES 2025:

Wed Feb 26 – Kansas City MO – Uptown Theater

Fri Feb 28 – St. Louis MO – The Pageant

Sat Mar 01 – Indianapolis IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Wed Mar 05 – Atlanta GA – Buckhead Theatre

Fri Mar 07 – Toronto ON – Danforth Music Hall

Sat Mar 08 – Detroit MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Mar 09 – Minneapolis MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu Mar 13 – Washington DC – Warner Theatre

Fri Mar 14 – Charlotte NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Mar 15 – Nashville TN – Marathon Music Works

Sun Mar 16 – Austin TX – Paramount Theatre

Wed Mar 19 – Seattle WA – Neptune Theatre

Sun Mar 23 – Vancouver BC – Vogue Theatre

Tue Mar 25 – Portland OR – Revolution Hall

Wed Mar 26 – Denver CO – Paramount Theatre

Sat Mar 29 – Houston TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Mar 30 – Dallas TX – Majestic Theatre

Thu Apr 03 – San Francisco CA – Palace of Fine Arts

Fri Apr 04 – San Diego CA – Balboa Theatre

Sat Apr 12 – Los Angeles CA – The Wiltern

Thu Apr 17 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur*

*Not A Live Nation Date

ABOUT CALEB HEARON

Caleb Hearon is a comedian, actor, and writer. His podcast So True is a breakout phenomenon with millions of downloads and countless viral moments. He can be seen in Jurassic World Dominion, FX’s Fargo, Ally Pankiw’s feature directorial debut I Used To Be Funny, and starring in Sweethearts opposite Kiernan Shipka. A creator and writer, Caleb is currently set in the lead role of Trash Mountain with Lily Wachowski attached to direct. Caleb has been named both a Comic to Watch by Variety, a Comedian You Should and Will Know by Vulture, and he tours the country to sold out crowds.