Comedian CALEB HEARON Announces Dates For ‘So True With Caleb Hearon’ Live Tour

The most beloved podcast in the world So True with Caleb Hearon is hitting the road and coming to a city near you! If you’ve ever thought “I wish I could be in the room for one of these” while watching/listening to an episode, now you can! Join Caleb, the crew, and a very special guest for an unforgettable night of laughter, surprises, maybe some spirited debate, romance, etc. This will be unlike any live podcast you’ve ever seen before! (in a good way, we swear)
Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on February 26 at Uptown Theater in Kansas City making stops across North America in Atlanta, Nashville, Vancouver and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on April 12.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, January 21. Additional presales will run throughout the week beforesale begins Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m. the general on- local time at LiveNation.com.
SO TRUE LIVE TOUR WITH CALEB HEARON TOUR DATES 2025:
Wed Feb 26 – Kansas City MO – Uptown Theater
Fri Feb 28 – St. Louis MO – The Pageant
Sat Mar 01 – Indianapolis IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
Wed Mar 05 – Atlanta GA – Buckhead Theatre
Fri Mar 07 – Toronto ON – Danforth Music Hall
Sat Mar 08 – Detroit MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sun Mar 09 – Minneapolis MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
Thu Mar 13 – Washington DC – Warner Theatre
Fri Mar 14 – Charlotte NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Sat Mar 15 – Nashville TN – Marathon Music Works
Sun Mar 16 – Austin TX – Paramount Theatre
Wed Mar 19 – Seattle WA – Neptune Theatre
Sun Mar 23 – Vancouver BC – Vogue Theatre
Tue Mar 25 – Portland OR – Revolution Hall
Wed Mar 26 – Denver CO – Paramount Theatre
Sat Mar 29 – Houston TX – 713 Music Hall
Sun Mar 30 – Dallas TX – Majestic Theatre
Thu Apr 03 – San Francisco CA – Palace of Fine Arts
Fri Apr 04 – San Diego CA – Balboa Theatre
Sat Apr 12 – Los Angeles CA – The Wiltern
Thu Apr 17 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur*
*Not A Live Nation Date
ABOUT CALEB HEARON
Caleb Hearon is a comedian, actor, and writer. His podcast So True is a breakout phenomenon with millions of downloads and countless viral moments. He can be seen in Jurassic World Dominion, FX’s Fargo, Ally Pankiw’s feature directorial debut I Used To Be Funny, and starring in Sweethearts opposite Kiernan Shipka. A creator and writer, Caleb is currently set in the lead role of Trash Mountain with Lily Wachowski attached to direct. Caleb has been named both a Comic to Watch by Variety, a Comedian You Should and Will Know by Vulture, and he tours the country to sold out crowds.
