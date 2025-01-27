INCUBUS Announce Dates For “Morning View + The Hits Tour” Featuring Special Guests MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA

Incubus announced the next iteration of their massively successful Morning View + The Hits tour, featuring special guests Manchester Orchestra. Following the popularity of last-year’s sold out US arena tour, the band will embark on additional dates across North America this upcoming summer, performing “Morning View” in its entirety + the hits. The 13-city tour kicks off on June 25th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN making stops in Seattle, Toronto, St. Louis and more before wrapping up with a final encore performance in Los Angeles at Intuit Dome on October 4th .

The Morning View + The Hits tour launched this past summer on the heels of the release of Morning View XXIII last year, a re-recording of their 2001 multi-platinum original album Morning View that spent 60 weeks on the Billboard 200 peaking at No 2.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning on January 28th at 10am local time, followed by Artist presale at 12:00 pm local time. The general onsale will take place on January 31st at 10 am local time at www.incubushq.com.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold on the North America tour will be distributed by the band’s Make Yourself Foundation to provide critical relief and long-term recovery support for the communities impacted by the devastating LA wildfires.

Citi is the official card of the Morning View + The Hits tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 28th at 10am local time until Thursday, January 30th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, playing TABLE TENNIS with select members of the Incubus, Photo op with Incubus, side stage viewing of the Incubus set, exclusive merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com

INCUBUS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wednesday, June 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Friday, June 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live

Saturday, June 28 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Monday, June 30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thursday, July 3 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Saturday, July 5 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Casino

Tuesday, July 8 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Thursday, July 10 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, July 18 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Saturday, July 19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, October 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

ABOUT INCUBUS:

As a sonic and spiritual enigma, Incubus continue to stretch, shape, and shake the foundation of alternative music, embracing endless possibilities and eclipsing any and all boundaries in the process. The multiplatinum Los Angeles band—Brandon Boyd [vocals], Mike Einziger [guitar, piano, backing vocals], José Pasillas II [drums], Chris Kilmore [turntables, keyboards], and Nicole Row [bass]—tune into the creative exchange between them and beam it back to audiences as loudly (and lovingly) as possible. To date, the quintet have notably sold over 23 million albums, scored dozens of multi-platinum and platinum certifications around the globe, gathered billions of streams, and notched six consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard 200. At the same time, they have graced the bills of festivals such as BottleRock, Ohana, Lollapalooza, and Rock In Rio in addition to headlining arenas and amphitheaters worldwide. During 2021, the musicians celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal double-platinum third full-length offering, Morning View, with a worldwide livestream. Incubus returned to the house where they famously recorded the album and performed the entire tracklisting from front-to-back for the first time. It incited a rapturous fan response, and the band decided to do it again in October 2023. The group sold out the legendary Hollywood Bowl and performed Morning View in front of a hometown audience, unassumingly kickstarting another era. Between releasing Morning View XXIII, a re-recording of their 2001 massive album, and launching a massive US Morning View + The Hits arena tour last year, they ignite the next phase of Incubus with a brand new 2025 tour and more new music on the horizon. So, are you in?