HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ Returns for Season 12 on February 16th!

Get ready for another season of sharp wit, deep dives, and unapologetic satire—Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is back! The 12th season of the Emmy®-winning HBO Original series premieres Sunday, February 16 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Bringing his signature blend of humor and investigative rigor, John Oliver takes on the biggest political, social, and cultural stories of the moment—along with some unexpected, under-the-radar topics that are as informative as they are hilarious. Filmed in New York, the show continues its tradition of delivering must-watch weekly insights, meticulously researched deep dives, and biting comedy.

Since its debut in 2014, Last Week Tonight has racked up an impressive 30 Emmy® Awards, including its recent wins at the 76th Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series—marking nine consecutive years of domination in both categories. The show’s trophy shelf also boasts three Peabody Awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, seven Writers Guild Awards, and nine straight PGA Awards.

Don’t miss the return of one of TV’s most critically acclaimed late-night shows—tune in February 16!

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is produced for HBO by Avalon and Peyance Productions; executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor; directed by Paul Pennolino.