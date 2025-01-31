THE WEEKND Announces ‘AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN’ 2025 North American Stadium Tour

Diamond-certified global superstar The Weeknd released his highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow via XO / Republic Records. This album serves as the final chapter in his trilogy, following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022). Listen to the album HERE. The new album follows a record breaking 2024, during which The Weeknd became the first artist in history to have 27 songs with over 1 billion streams each on Spotify – he currently has 118 million monthly listeners on the platform.

In support of the full album trilogy, The Weeknd will embark on a brand-new stadium tour across North America this year featuring chart-topping, multi-platinum and genre-defying Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and special guest Mike Dean. Produced by Live Nation, The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour will span 25+ dates, feature never-before-seen production, and include an electrifying setlist with tracks from Hurry Up Tomorrow, After Hours, Dawn FM-plus all the hits from his extensive catalog. Hublot, the Swiss luxury watchmaker, will be the official partner of the tour. Nespresso and Cash App will also be sponsors on the After Hours Til Dawn 2025 dates.

The tour kicks off this spring on Friday, May 9 in Phoenix, AZ at State Farm Stadium with additional stops in Detroit, Chicago, Montréal, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Vancouver, Miami, Atlanta, and more. The run of dates also features back-to-back performances in select cities, including Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, and his hometown Toronto at Rogers Centre.

TICKETS: Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale HERE now until Tuesday, February 4 at 9am ET. The Artist Presale will begin Wednesday, February 5 at 10am local time and run until Thursday, February 6 at 9am local time. The Cash App Card presale (U.S. dates only, details below) will begin Thursday, February 6 at 10am local time. The general onsale will begin Friday, February 7 at 10am local time at theweeknd.com/tour.

CASH APP CARD PRESALE TICKETS: A select number of tickets will be available for purchase for the U.S dates only by Cash App Visa Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale:

Beginning Thursday, February 6 at 10am local time, Cash App Card cardholders can unlock access to the exclusive premium tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/exclusives/theweeknd

For every presale ticket purchased with your Cash App Card, Cash App will donate $1 to LA Wildfire relief.

Fans can now customize their Cash App Card with exclusive stamps designed by The Weeknd to create a unique card design just in time for tour.

In addition to the Cash App Card presale tickets and stamps, Cash App Card cardholders will receive a 20% instant discount on all official merch purchased on-site with Cash App Card.

As part of the After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour, The Weeknd will partner with Global Citizen to help drive positive change throughout the world. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to support children from vulnerable communities around the world. Fans will also have the opportunity to earn one pair of free tickets to each tour date by taking action to end extreme poverty with Global Citizen. For more information, visit www.globalcitizen.org.

VIP: VIP packages will include an opening week ticket to see Hurry Up Tomorrow, exclusively in theaters. Be among the first to experience The Weeknd’s new movie. (Available in participating U.S. theaters ONLY)

The Weeknd stars in Hurry Up Tomorrow alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, a film written and directed by Trey Edward Schults for Lionsgate, releasing May 16, 2025, exclusively in theaters. The psychological thriller is both inspired by and features new music from The Weeknd, who scored the film with Daniel Lopatin.

The Weeknd’s record-breaking 2022/2023 After Hours Til Dawn Tour saw incredible success globally, with legs across North America, Europe, the UK and Latin America. The tour wrapped with 60 sold-out stadium dates and more than 3 million attendees, breaking attendance records at multiple venues including London Stadium with 160,000 concertgoers across two nights. Last year, The Weeknd instantly sold-out a one-night-only stadium show in São Paulo, Brazil at Estádio MorumBIS featuring all new production and embarked on a stadium tour across Australia with shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

Last night, The Weeknd delivered a special performance of “Open Hearts” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch it HERE. Additionally, he recently donated $1 million to Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts with the sum going to various organizations including the LAFD Foundation, GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund and LA Regional Bank. His humanitarian efforts were made in partnership with World Food Program USA and his own XO Humanitarian Fund.

THE WEEKND: AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN 2025 TOUR DATES:

Fri May 09 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Sat May 24 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Fri May 30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

Thu Jun 05 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Tue Jun 10 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sat Jun 14 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Sat Jun 21 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

Wed Jun 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium*

Thu Jun 26 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium*

Sat Jul 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Tue Jul 08 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sat Jul 12 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Tue Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sat Jul 19 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Thu Jul 24 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

Sun Jul 27 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Mon Jul 28 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Jul 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Sat Aug 02 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium

Tue Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Fri Aug 15 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Thu Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun Aug 24 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Wed Aug 27 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sat Aug 30 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Wed Sep 03 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

*Without Playboi Carti

ABOUT THE WEEKND:

Filtering R&B and pop through an ambitious widescreen lens, The Weeknd took over popular music and culture on his own terms. The multi-platinum and 7x Diamond certified star is one of the world’s most listened-to artists on Spotify, boasting 118 million monthly listeners and holding the record for the highest number of monthly listeners for over two years. In 2023, the Guinness Book of World Records named him “The Most Popular Artist in the World.” His 2020 album “After Hours” is the #1 most streamed R&B album of all time, followed by his 2016 album “Starboy” at #2. His record-breaking single “Blinding Lights” went RIAA-certified Diamond and was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist.”

Alongside impressive music stats, he’s Emmy and Oscar nominated and has graced the covers of TIME, Vanity Fair, W, Forbes, Variety, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, and GQ. His television performances include SNL, the 2020 Super Bowl, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, the MTV VMAs, the Grammys, and the AMAs. In 2022, he launched his first of three menacing mazes at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. His sold-out global 2022-2024 stadium tour has earned nearly half a billion dollars, with more dates to come.

As a global ambassador for the UN World Food Programme and named Humanitarian of the Year by BMAC, he has donated over $9 million to various charities from 2020 to now, including $2 million to help with the crisis in Ethiopia and $4.5 million to feed millions in Gaza through his XO Humanitarian Fund via the UN WFP. His continuous record-breaking charts, sales, and streams, headlining the biggest festivals and selling out stadiums globally, including the 2020 Super Bowl, along with his mysterious public persona, solidify The Weeknd as one of the most compelling and significant artists of the 21st century.