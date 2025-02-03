BEYONCÉ Announces Dates For 2025 ‘COWBOY CARTER TOUR’

BEYONCÉ returns to the stage with the COWBOY CARTER TOUR, celebrating her eighth studio album. Spanning 22 dates from April to July, the tour kicks off in the U.S., stops in London and Paris, then wraps in Atlanta. Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, it features multi-night runs in Los Angeles, London, East Rutherford, Chicago, Paris, Houston, Washington, and Atlanta. Full ticketing and routing details are below.

COWBOY CARTER has made a monumental impact on music, reinterpreting elements of country, rock and roll, folk, rhythm and blues, pop, psychedelic soul, and bluegrass genres into the second album of her three part trilogy. Weaving in radio broadcasts by the fictional “KNTRY Radio Texas,” country legends Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, and Willie Nelson were featured as disc jockeys and collaborators across several tracks. The album debuted at number one on several charts, including the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums chart, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to achieve this milestone. Last evening at the 67th Grammy Awards,COWBOY CARTER won three Grammys including Album Of The Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and earned 11 Grammy nominations this year, making Beyoncé the most-nominated and most-awarded artist in Grammy history with a grand total of 99 nominations and 35 wins.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR brings the award-winning album to life for the first time in a full concert setting, following the explosive live Halftime performance of BEYONCE BOWL during Netflix’s first ever NFL 2024 Christmas Gameday at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Halftime performance drew a US viewership of over 27 million viewers.

TICKET DETAILS: There will be multiple presales ahead of the general on-sale. The general on-sale will take place starting Friday, February 14 at 12pm local time atbeyonce.com. Additional presale information below.

BEYHIVE PRESALE: The BeyHive presale begins February 11 at 12pm through February 12 at 11am local. More information will be available at Beyonce.com.

ARTIST PRESALE: Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through February 6 at 8AM ET at livemu.sc/beyonce for U.S. + UK shows andlivemu.sc/beyonceparis2025 for the Paris shows. The Artist Presale will begin February 13 at 12pm through February 13 at 10pm local.

In addition, sponsored presales will take place in select markets internationally:

U.S. – Citi Presale: Citi is the Official Card for the presale of the COWBOY CARTER TOUR . Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning February 12 at 12pm local time until February 13 at 11am local time through the Citi Entertainment® program. For those who are not existing Citi cardmembers, consumers can apply for the Citi Custom Cash Card online.* For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com

U.S. – Verizon Up Presale: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the COWBOY CARTER TOUR in the U.S through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin February 12 at 12pm local time until February 13 at 11am local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access.

U.K. + France – Mastercard Presale: Mastercard cardholders have special access to Presale tickets in London & Paris. Mastercard Presale starts February 12 at 12pm local time and ends February 13 at 11am local time. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available from February 14 at 12pm local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

Marriott Bonvoy, the world’s leading hospitality company and official hotel partner of COWBOY CARTER TOUR, is providing Marriott Bonvoy members the opportunity to access unparalleled perks and experiences in cities across the tour.

SirDavis, the premium, award-winning whiskey, is the official spirit of the tour. Launched on September 4, 2024, SirDavis is challenging the category norms and is on a mission to redefine the category and invite new consumers to feel welcome to participate in the world of luxury whisky.

Cécred, the prestige, award-winning hair brand founded and owned by Beyoncé, is the official beauty brand of the tour. Launched in February 2024, Cécred is an inclusive force of excellence in the industry, with its products combining patent-pending technology and ancient hair rituals to deliver visible strength, moisture, and shine for every type and texture.

TRAVEL PACKAGES: Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is providing curated experience packages for COWBOY CARTER TOUR. Vibee packages include premium concert tickets, two-night hotel accommodations and much more. For more information and to get early access to tickets via Vibee’s packages on sale Tue Feb 11 , please visit beyonce.vibee.com.

Beyoncé continues making her mark off the stage through the BeyGOOD Foundation. During the tour, the Foundation continues its work of helping communities with programs in entrepreneurship, scholarships, disaster response, including helping those affected by the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles, California area.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR DATES:

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

About Beyoncé

Beyoncé is a multi-hyphenate global entertainer, who is also the Chairwoman of her company, Parkwood Entertainment, and the founder of BeyGOOD Foundation, her philanthropic entity which was established in 2013 and became a 501(c)(3) public charity in 2023. She rose to fame in the 90’s as a member of Destiny’s Child, the award-winning girl group from her hometown, Houston, Texas. Her solo career, which started in 2003 with her debut album, Dangerously In Love, was the first step in a multi-platinum and record-breaking solo ascension that is constantly innovative and boundary-pushing. Seven albums followed that, all adding to her wins and culture-shifting ways. B’DAY (2006), I Am…Sasha Fierce (2008), 4 (2011) Beyoncé (2013), Lemonade (2016), RENAISSANCE (2022) and COWBOY CARTER (2024). She is also a producer and has released successful films through her Parkwood Entertainment company, including Homecoming for Netflix in 2019 and Black is King for Disney+ in 2020. Today, she has a record-setting 99 Grammy nominations with 35 wins and is the artist with the most wins in Grammy history.