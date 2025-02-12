THE BACKSTREET BOYS Announce Summer 2025 “Into The Millennium” Residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere

The Backstreet Boys, one of the most iconic and best-selling bands of all time, have announced their highly anticipated Summer 2025 Residency, “Into The Millennium,” as the first pop act to play Sphere in Las Vegas, NV. Produced by Live Nation, this special event will feature nine incredible performances on July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27, 2025. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as the Backstreet Boys bring their legendary Millennium album to life, alongside a selection of their greatest hits. Beloved classics like “I Want It That Way,” and “Larger Than Life,” will be delivered or enhanced with cutting-edge visuals and sound made possible by Sphere’s revolutionary immersive technology.

TICKETS – JULY 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20: Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale HERE now until Monday, February 17 at 10pm PT. For the first six shows, the Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale will begin Tuesday, February 18 at 9am PT and the Artist Presale will begin Wednesday, February 19 at 9am PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 21 at 9am PT at backstreetboys.com

TICKETS – JULY 25, 26, 27: Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale HERE now until Monday, February 17 at 10pm PT. For the last three shows, the Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale will begin Tuesday, February 18 at 11am PT and the Artist Presale will begin Wednesday, February 19 at 11am PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 21 at 11am PT atbackstreetboys.com

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package partner for Backstreet Boys at Sphere, allowing the band’s biggest fans to get their hands on tickets ahead of the general public on-sale. All Vibee packages include a choice of GA floor or reserved seating at Sphere, a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas or Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, access to the Backstreet Boys Experience pop-up, and a collectible BSB laminate and lanyard. The VIP edition of Vibee’s packages provides additional perks including premium reserved seating and priority entry into Sphere, luxury motorcoach transport to and from the airport, an exclusive BSB curated gifting kit, and more exclusive benefits. For more information and early access to tickets through Vibee’s packages on-sale Friday, February 14 at 6am PT/9am ET, please visit backstreetboys.vibee.com.

*Meet and greet is not part of the Vibee package

Sphere’s next-generation technologies include the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

THE BACKSTREET BOYS AT SPHERE

Friday, July 11, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025

ABOUT BACKSTREET BOYS

For more than 30 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music one has to offer, making them one of pop’s most influential performers. With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

In early 2019, BSB released their GRAMMY nominated 10th studio album “DNA” on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” The critically acclaimed and chart topping single was nominated for “Best Pop Duo / Group Performance” at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, and was BSB’s first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.

In May 2019 the Backstreet Boys kicked off “The DNA World Tour” – the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their #1 new album. With over 3 million tickets sold worldwide, the DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

In the fall of 2023, the Backstreet Boys released their first ever and highly anticipated Christmas album, ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas.’ The album features timeless holiday classics such as “White Christmas”, “Silent Night”, and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” plus three all new original holiday songs “Christmas In New York,” “Together,” and “Happy Days.” The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart and Top 20 on the Billboard 200 upon release.

Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have repeatedly captivated millions of people with their impressive catalog of hit songs and creative partnerships and continue to be larger than life.